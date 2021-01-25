In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 25 January 2021 12:21 pm / 4 comments

Beginning 2020, most Mercedes-Benz cars sold in Malaysia are equipped with Mercedes me connect. If you have an older Mercedes-Benz (all the way back to 2002) you can also enjoy some of the connected features with the Mercedes me Adapter. So, what’s the big deal?

Well, it’s essentially a digital connectivity platform which Mercedes-Benz owners can use to stay connected and in sync with their vehicles. The Mercedes me connect app – available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store – provides a raft of telediagnostics data, from wear and tear components, service updates, engine remote start, and unique functions such as Speedfencing (for parents to set speed limit, with which they will be notified if the car is driven over the specified limit).

MMC-enabled vehicles will carry a SIM card running either a Celcom or Maxis LTE data connection, as well as two physical buttons above the rear-view mirror – SOS E-call for emergency situations and Mercedes me to contact Mercedes-Benz Customer Care Centre. Learn more about Mercedes me connect with Hafriz Shah and the #KemonCrew in the video above.