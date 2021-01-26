In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 26 January 2021 12:19 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX development unit

Volkswagen will be officially unveiling the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 fully electric models this year, the German automaker has revealed from within its report on European fleet target emissions for 2020. The ID.4 GTX is the high-performance variant of the ID.4 electric SUV, while the ID.5 is the coupe-roofed version that has also been sighted testing last year.

The ID.4 GTX has been tipped to feature a dual-motor powertrain, augmenting the standard setup in the regular ID.4 that is a 204 hp/310 Nm rear axle-mounted motor with a 102 PS/140 Nm front-axle motor for a total system output of 306 PS. At its sighting earlier this month, our sources have indicated that the ID.4 GTX will be capable of 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, or 2.3 seconds quicker than the regular rear-wheel-driven ID.4.

The base RWD powertrain in the ID.4 is itself from the ID.3 hatchback, as the SUV employs the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) architecture from Wolfsburg’s first series-production fully electric vehicle, which made its world premiere in September 2019.

Volksawgen ID.5 development unit

Meanwhile, the ID.5 has also been tipped to receive the full range of powertrain options as on the ID.4, starting with the 204 hp/310 Nm rear-axle motor and likely also fed by battery packs ranging up to 77 kWh in capacity for a range of 520 km. In the ID.4, this yields a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a 160 km/h top speed.

The front half of the ID.5 cabin is expected to mimic that of the ID.4, with key differences most likely to apply to the rear passenger compartment, above which the sloping roofline will effect changes. This is also likely to impose upon luggage capacity, which could mean a reduction from the ID.4’s capacity of 543 litres with its rear seats in place.

For reference, the Volkswagen ID.4 will be priced from $40,000 (RM166,660) in the United States before federal tax credit in that country, which drops the starting price of the electric SUV to $32,500 (RM135,412). This will drop further to $27,500 (RM114,579) after federal tax credit when production in Chattanooga, Tennessee commences in 2022.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX spyshots

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.5 spyshots