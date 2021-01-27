In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 27 January 2021 1:27 pm / 9 comments

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 has officially landed in the UK. Its arrival marks the first time the 2.5 litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine is being offered, and the refreshed line-up also sees the addition of the CX-5 Kuro special edition model.

All 18 variants of the CX-5 now feature the sleeker 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment display. This is the same unit that made its debut last August when the CX-5 was updated for the US market. It has a faster processor, allowing for a snappier experience. The head unit also has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionalities, plus other connected services and a more intuitive Mazda Connect Commander operation.

The upgraded display also enables owners to peruse the MyMazda App. This offers features such as remote door locking, vehicle finder, remote pre-programming of GPS navigation, service booking request and security alert.

Like before, the range of petrol and diesel engines continue to be offered, along with options for both a six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. But new here is the 194 PS 2.5L SkyActiv-G mill which was introduced with the Mazda 6 last year. This four-cylinder engine features cylinder deactivation, a technology that is also available for manual variants with the 2.0L SkyActiv-G.

The throttle pedal calibration has been optimised for all engines. Mazda says this improves better response and control, further enhancing the responsiveness of the six-speed automatic transmission.

Now, let’s talk about the Kuro Edition. Production of this special model is only limited to 750 units, and it’s available in either Soul Red Crystal or Polymetal Grey metallic paints. Whichever colour you go with, a set of blacked out 19-inch alloys with black mirror caps come as standard. The Kuro Edition is only available with the 2.0 SkyActiv-G engine.

Inside, it features power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and sportier black leatherette/suede upholstery as standard. It also gets a black dashboard, with red contrast stitching used on the seats, steering wheel, knee pads, gearshift surround, as well as armrest and door surrounds.

Mazda Motors UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson said: “Since the launch of the first-generation CX-5 in 2012, this SUV has been a crucial car in the UK market. It has always been a hugely popular car that’s loved for its style, practicality and dynamic appeal, the second-generation car only enhanced that further and thanks to successive updates and refinements, it has remained right at the top of the class.”

“To date, 490,849 units have been sold in Europe and more than 3.1 million globally, making it Mazda’s best-selling model. Here in the UK, the CX-5 accounts for 26% of our new car sales and it’s a car that performs consistently strongly in the used market as well,” he added.

GALLERY: 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition