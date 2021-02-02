In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 2 February 2021 6:30 pm / 2 comments

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner and Innova facelifts will be officially launched in a matter of hours. If you’re keen on catching the livestream event, kindly be reminded that the broadcast begins at 8.30 pm tonight. You may visit UMW Toyota Motor’s Facebook page or its YouTube channel to watch as things unravel.

Now, both the refreshed models are locally assembled. For those interested in the Fortuner, there are two variants – a petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 that’s priced at RM172,244, and the range-topping diesel 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 that goes for RM203,183. Both prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but factors in the sales tax exemption that is currently in effect until June 30, 2021.

The seven-seater Innova facelift range, which made its debut in Indonesia last October, starts off with the entry-level 2.0E, priced at RM111,622. One rung up is the 2.0G that’s priced at RM121,483, while the top 2.0X is priced at RM129,677. There’s also a commercial (taxi) version of the 2.0E that goes for RM97,978.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Innova facelift