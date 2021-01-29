UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that it will be officially launching the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and 2021 Innova facelift on February 2, doing so online via Facebook or YouTube channel platforms. The live event will begin broadcast at 8.30pm.
Both models had their order books opened earlier this month. The Fortuner facelift, which was revealed in Thailand last year, will go on sale in three locally-assembled (CKD) variant forms, but the 2.4 AT 4×4 will be only be made available in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.
The two main offerings are a petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4, priced at RM172,244, and a diesel-powered 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4, which goes for RM203,183. Both prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but factors in the sales tax exemption that is currently in effect until June 30.
The 2.8 VRZ, which replaces the pre-facelift 2.4 VRZ AT 4×4 model, is equipped with a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine that is also found in the latest Hilux Rogue. Rated at 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm, the output numbers from the 1GD-FTV is a hike from the previous 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit’s 150 PS and 400 Nm.
As for the 2.7 SRZ, it features the familiar 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill, which offers 166 PS and 245 Nm, while the East Malaysia-only 2.4 AT 4×4 is powered by the aforementioned 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel. All variants are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system, but the 2.7 SRZ and 2.8 SRZ add on a rear automatic limited-slip differential.
Meanwhile, three variants of the Innova facelift, which made its debut in Indonesia last October, will be available in our market. The range starts with the base Innova 2.0E, which is priced at RM111,622. The next model is the 2.0G, which goes for RM121,483.
Finally, there is the range-topping 2.0X, which is priced at RM129,677. Again, all prices are on-the-road without insurance but with the sales tax exemption. There’s also a commercial (taxi) version of the 2.0E, and that is priced at RM97,978.
A single engine choice powers the entire Innova range, in this case the familiar 2.0 litre 2.0 litre 1TR-FE naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The unit offers 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm at 4,000 rpm, with power being sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shifter.
GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift
GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Innova facelift
Comments
Wow….that’s cool
With D-segment saloons creeping up to RM200K price bracket, that Fortuner 2.8 VRZ, 204PS and 500Nm. Toyota good RV too
Bring it on
As i correctly predicted, GR Yaris and then these… 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and 2021 Innova facelift. Dayumm
finally arrive, in MCO.
need to wait CMCO for a ride.
the Jeep SUV Fortuner and Jeep Cruiser Innova.
Buy X50. Good value, good looks and good performance. Habis cerita.
You cannot even compare between X50 and Fortuner
Nice
There are no Fortuners in US, Europe. This is built for countries like Malaysia, Pakistan, Myanmar etc. Built based on Hilux architecture. No wonder no TSS2.0. But sell as an expensive Toyota. So sad. Corolla, Camry, RAV4 are more recognized. Selling in US, Europe etc. and have TSS2.0. I know they are in different segment, just give us global car, oh, UMW Toyota!
Blame Toyota ASEAN. Other parts of the world gets TNGA Yaris, this region we get a lesser Vios hatchback with no TSS 2.0.
Looks like someone expecting Ford Raptor at price of X50 since it is sold and recognized in US, Europe
The Fortuner face look like it is the older sibling of X50.
Not really. Fortuner face doesn’t look like the older siblings of X50.
Should bring Innova Diesel to Borneo as well…
the output for the innova is so low. the 2.0 engine produces the same power as a 1.8 and that’s a shame.
Beauty Design
Impressive
Perfect cars