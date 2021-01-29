In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 29 January 2021 12:43 pm / 18 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that it will be officially launching the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and 2021 Innova facelift on February 2, doing so online via Facebook or YouTube channel platforms. The live event will begin broadcast at 8.30pm.

Both models had their order books opened earlier this month. The Fortuner facelift, which was revealed in Thailand last year, will go on sale in three locally-assembled (CKD) variant forms, but the 2.4 AT 4×4 will be only be made available in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

The two main offerings are a petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4, priced at RM172,244, and a diesel-powered 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4, which goes for RM203,183. Both prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but factors in the sales tax exemption that is currently in effect until June 30.

The 2.8 VRZ, which replaces the pre-facelift 2.4 VRZ AT 4×4 model, is equipped with a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine that is also found in the latest Hilux Rogue. Rated at 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm, the output numbers from the 1GD-FTV is a hike from the previous 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit’s 150 PS and 400 Nm.

As for the 2.7 SRZ, it features the familiar 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill, which offers 166 PS and 245 Nm, while the East Malaysia-only 2.4 AT 4×4 is powered by the aforementioned 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel. All variants are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system, but the 2.7 SRZ and 2.8 SRZ add on a rear automatic limited-slip differential.

Meanwhile, three variants of the Innova facelift, which made its debut in Indonesia last October, will be available in our market. The range starts with the base Innova 2.0E, which is priced at RM111,622. The next model is the 2.0G, which goes for RM121,483.

Finally, there is the range-topping 2.0X, which is priced at RM129,677. Again, all prices are on-the-road without insurance but with the sales tax exemption. There’s also a commercial (taxi) version of the 2.0E, and that is priced at RM97,978.

A single engine choice powers the entire Innova range, in this case the familiar 2.0 litre 2.0 litre 1TR-FE naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The unit offers 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm at 4,000 rpm, with power being sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shifter.

