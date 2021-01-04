In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 6:51 pm / 14 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially begun taking orders for the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift, which will be offered in two locally-assembled (CKD) variants. The range includes the petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 that is priced at RM172,244, while the diesel-powered 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 goes for RM203,183. There’s also a 2.4 AT 4×4, but this will be only be made available in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

These prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but factors in the sales tax exemption that is currently in effect until June 30, 2021. Each purchase also comes with a standard five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty.

Compared to the previous line-up, the returning 2.7 SRZ is marginally cheaper than before by RM279, while 2.8 VRZ outright replaces the 2.4 VRZ AT 4×4 offered with the pre-facelift model. The range-topper’s price is certainly higher when compared to the 2.4 VRZ, but it’s not unjustified.

As the variant name suggests, 2.8 VRZ gets the larger-capacity 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine also found in the latest Hilux Rogue. Rated at 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm, the 1GD-FTV bests the previous 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit that offers just 150 PS and 400 Nm.

Highlights of the engine include an optimised structure for the cylinder block and head gasket, with a balance shaft for better NVH. The oil pump can also operate in two stages for optimal pressure delivery, while a water-cooled double-pipe-type pre-EGR cooler helps to ensure optimum recirculated exhaust gas temperatures.

The 2.8 VRZ also comes with variable flow control (VFC) power steering, which helps to improve fuel economy by reducing the power steering pump’s torque usage, switching to a standby mode when the vehicle is not being steered. Steering responsiveness can be adjusted via the car’s dedicated sport mode.

Meanwhile, the 2.7 SRZ soldiers on with the familiar 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill serving up 166 PS and 245 Nm. The same is true of the 2.4 AT 4×4, which is powered by the aforementioned 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel. All variants get a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system, but the 2.7 SRZ and 2.8 SRZ also benefit from a rear automatic limited-slip differential.

Aside from the switch to a new engine, another big change for the Fortuner here is the addition of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of systems, which include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA). However, this is only offered with the 2.8 VRZ, along with Yaw Assist Function (YAF).

For a quick run through of their functions, PCS is a form of autonomous emergency braking that operates at speeds from 10 km/h to 180 km/h. Moving on, LDA alerts the driver via visual and audio cues when their vehicle starts to stray from a lane, while DRCC is an active cruise control system that is available from 30 km/h. Lastly, YAF activates when when lane departure is detected and additional braking force applied to the inner wheels to direct the vehicle back into the proper lane position.

Styling changes are as per what we’ve seen on the Thai-spec Fortuner, with a new wavy grille that is flanked by a pair of reshaped bi-beam LED headlamps and matching LED daytime running lights. Around the back, the LED taillights get a more elegant lighting signature compared to the horizontal lines previously used.

These revisions are for the 2.7 SRZ and 2.4 AT 4×4, as the 2.8 VRZ (pictured here) is the only one that gets the sportier Legender face. Standout cues include a slimmer upper grille and a large “mouth,” both carrying a mesh-style insert. Sharper but smaller cutouts for the fog lamps also adorn the front fascia, along with sharper, quad-element LED headlamps with a segmented DRL layout.

More differences can be seen around back, as the 2.8 VRZ’s rear bumper features L-shaped elements at the edges compared to the simpler, horizontal trim on the petrol variants. For further distinctiveness, the roof, A-pillars, side mirror caps and roof spoiler are finished in black. A set of 18-inch alloy wheel are standard across the range.

As for the interior, the familiar Fortuner dashboard design is carried over, with reworked designs and colours for the seat upholstery and trimmings. The multi-info display in the instrument cluster as well as the touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support), get a new look too.

Available equipment includes automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, LED interior lamps, an ambient lighting system, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, UMWT’s Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and side controls for the front passenger seat.

Colour options offered for the entire range include Medium Silver Metallic, Silver Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic and Attitude Black Mica. The monotone colours of Bronze Mica Metallic and Super White II are available for the non-diesel variants, but with the 2.8 VRZ, these can only be ordered with an accompanying black roof as per its exclusive two-tone theme.

On the mention of options, UMWT is also offering a range of optional Tech-Up accessories, including a rear digital video recorder (RM350), a wireless charger in the front armrest storage cubby (RM490), a kick sensor for the powered tailgate (RM750) and a ceiling-mounted monitor (RM2,990).