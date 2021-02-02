In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 2 February 2021 12:57 pm / 1 comment

The new Volkswagen Golf R could potentially be amped up soon. According to CarAdvice, a hotter 245 kW (333 PS) variant was found to be listed in the hatchback’s owner’s manual in the UK. That is 10 kW or 13.5 PS more than the current Golf R with 320 PS.

This finding led some to believe that a higher-performance R ‘Plus’ variant is in the works, although the torque figure remains unchanged at 420 Nm. To briefly recap, the Golf R’s EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder (320 PS, 420 Nm) will do the century sprint in 4.7 seconds, and can be had with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmissions.

In any case, one should expect Volkswagen to introduce higher-performance Golf R variants in the future. As it is, the hot hatch is already mighty capable, putting out 20 PS and 40 Nm more than the Golf R Mk7.5.

Also on are the automaker’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system with a newly developed rear differential, R-Performance Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Manager, Dynamic Chassis Control, and six drive modes – Comfort, Sport, Race, Individual, Special and Drift. Catch up on all the details, here.



