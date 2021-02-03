In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 February 2021 12:15 pm / 1 comment

The sales of China-made cars have reached an unprecedented height in Australia. According to the country’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, a total of 4,198 vehicles imported from China were sold in January 2021, representing a whopping 156% increase over the same period last year.

This puts China in fourth place, with Japan still leading the chart with 29,275 units (29.6% increase). Thailand ranked second with 16,903 cars (down -6.1%), while South Korea is in third place with 11,516 vehicles (up 11.5%).

Vehicles sourced from Germany took a hit – just 3,078 vehicles from the country were sold (down -42%), putting it behind China for the first time. US-made cars came in sixth with 2,056 cars sold (down -38%).

Among the Chinese brands, MG and LDV (both owned by SAIC) saw the biggest increase in sales. The former recorded a 162% uptick in sales with 2,408 cars sold, up from 919 units it delivered in January 2020. It also narrowly missed the top 10 list (in terms of sheer sales volume) for January, coming in at 11th place.

Meanwhile, LDV sales practically doubled with 770 units sold, while GWM Haval sales rose 135% with 769 vehicles shifted. There you have it, folks. China is officially the fourth biggest source of motor vehicles in Australia, for the first month of the year anyway.