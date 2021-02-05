In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 5 February 2021 3:55 pm / 1 comment

Lexus could be planning to introduce three new high-performance F models later this year, those being the LC F, IS F and LS F. According to Japan auto site Best Car Web, all three will be powered by a V8 engine, which includes the automaker’s famous 5.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol mill.

However, the report said the IS F will be the sole recipient of this engine. An output of around 481 PS has been touted for the facelifted sedan. Take this with a pinch of salt, though, because previous reports have suggested that the IS F will return with a downsized, turbocharged 3.5 litre bi-turbo V6. It’s said to produce 422 PS, with drive sent to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LS F flagship sedan, on the other hand, will get an uprated 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged mill to push out a heady 670 PS. If the report is to be believed, this would make the LS F much more potent than its rivals – the Mercedes-AMG S 63‘s 4.0 litre V8 makes 612 PS, whereas the BMW M760Li‘s 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 offers 609 PS. All-wheel drive will be standard here.

Last but not least, the LC F. The swanky grand tourer will share the same 4.0L V8 mill as the LS F, offering just as much power as well. Other upgrades include a thoroughly reworked chassis, custom suspension tuning, larger brakes with 21-inch wheels, and some use of aluminium to shave weight.

This bit of news comes as a surprise, considering that the LC F project was temporarily put on hold due to Covid-19 cutbacks. However, reports suggest that development of the high-performance GT was already quite extensive, and that Toyota executives finally had a change of heart and gave the project the green light.

Now, this is all great news, but what about the successor to the iconic LFA? Well, the last time Lexus executives brought this up was in September 2019, when company vice president Koji Sato said the LFA will only be revived if the demand justified it. “I love it but we need your help. We need strong requests for a new LFA from the media. This can help us proceed,” Sato said.