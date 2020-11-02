In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2020 3:58 pm / 0 comments

The pin-up car of my dreams is putting on a sportier outfit for a limited time. This is the Lexus LC Aviation limited edition for Japan, a limited run of 70 units applicable to the grand tourer in LC 500 or LC 500h form. It will go on sale in January next year.

The main new thing about the LC Aviation is that rear wing, which is shaped from carbon fibre reinforced plastic. The unique thing about this rear spoiler – created by those involved in the Lexus LFA project – is that the edges are downturned; apparently, these winglets are functional and generate a vertical vortex to smoothen turbulence generated by the car’s sides.

It’s claimed that the effect of the unconventional new wing improves steering response, comfort and high speed stability. If more convincing is needed, Yoshihide Muroya, aerobatic pilot and winner of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race Championship, was involved in the part’s development.

No signature red or Nori Green for the Aviation, which is only available in silver, white, and black. The black beauty you see here rides on 21-inch twin-five-spoke alloys in black, and Lexus has also darkened most (but not all, thankfully) of the coupe’s shiny bits. Smoked lights front and rear complete the brooding look.

Inside, the limited edition LC gets Aviation Black upholstery; Alcantara on the steering wheel, shift knob and door trim; and saddle-coloured accents on the seats, door cards and centre console. Carbon side sill protectors with limited edition markings finish things off.

No mechanical changes to the coupe that was updated earlier this year. Under that long hood is a 2UR-GSE 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8 with 470 hp and 540 Nm in the LC500. The LC 500h is powered by a Multi Stage Hybrid drivetrain that combines two motor-generators with a 294 hp/348 Nm 3.5 litre V6, for a total system output of 354 hp. The regular LC 500 is yours for RM1.25 million, payable to Lexus Malaysia.

