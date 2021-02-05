In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 February 2021 10:03 am / 0 comments

We’re only a few days away from the world debut of the new Audi e-tron GT, and to ensure the hype train keeps chugging along, the German carmaker has released another teaser for its upcoming all-electric sedan.

This time, the attention is centred around Audi’s Böllinger Höfe plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, which is where the e-tron GT is built alongside the R8. On hand to give us a tour is Audi Formula E racing driver and brand ambassador Lucas di Grassi, who discusses the plant’s carbon-neutral and efficient approach to vehicle production, using 100% eco-electricity and advances technologies.

As for the car itself, we get to see parts of the finished product sans any camouflage, with most of the design cues being similar to what we’ve seen on earlier prototypes. Compared to the initial concept presented at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the production version appears to be nearly identical, save for the larger wing mirrors and conventional door handles.

The e-tron GT will share the same J1 platform used by the Porsche Taycan and feature a dual-motor setup. Aside from a base variant, there’s also a rumoured RS option that packs up to 646 PS (637 hp) and 830 Nm of torque.

Given Audi’s positioning within the Volkswagen Group, it is likely the e-tron GT won’t perfectly match the Taycan in terms of technical specifications, although this could be a benefit in terms of lower pricing. We’ll only know more when the e-tron GT makes its debut soon.

GALLERY: Audi e-tron GT prototype

GALLERY: Audi e-tron GT concept