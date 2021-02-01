In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 February 2021 9:59 am / 0 comments

After confirming the debut date of the Audi e-tron GT, the German carmaker has now dropped another teaser for its upcoming all-electric sedan. The model was first revealed in concept form during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and has been shown in prototype form on numerous occasions.

The shadowy teaser clearly showcases the e-tron GT’s coupe-like silhouette, along with strong haunches, a four-door body, distinctive exterior lighting and one of two charging ports. These cues aren’t much of a surprise, as we’ve seen them on earlier test mules, and it’s good to know that Audi preserved much of what made the concept a looker in the first place.

The company refers to its creation as a gran turismo, but has yet to provide dimensions just yet. Referring to the concept, it measures 4.96 metres long, 1.96 metres wide, 1.38 metres tall and has a wheelbase of 2.9 metres.

Built on the same J1 platform used by the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT will feature a dual-motor setup, and is said to offer up to 646 PS (637 hp) and 830 Nm of torque in its top-notch RS form. The former is made possible thanks to an overboost mode, but stays at around 598 PS (590 hp) in most driving situations.

Powering the system is an 83.7-kWh lithium-ion unit that has an estimated range of 400 km on the WLTP cycle, with support for 350-kW DC fast charging. Other features include triple-chamber air suspension, and a limited-slip differential to distribute torque across the rear axle.

The e-tron GT will be revealed on February 9, which is when we’ll finally have more information if there are other variants besides the RS. Considering the Taycan comes in many versions, that is certainly a possibility.

