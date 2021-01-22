In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 January 2021 4:28 pm / 0 comments

Audi has officially confirmed that the e-tron GT will finally make its global debut on February 9, 2020, with Marc Lichte, head of Audi Design, confirming the matter in an interview. We’ve been waiting for the fully electric four-door sedan for some time now, as the initial concept was presented during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

To go along with the announcement, the company dropped several images of the model in prototype form driving around in wintery conditions. There’s nothing much new here, as the car looks pretty much identical to what we’ve seen in previous teasers released by Audi, which is a good thing since it’s quite a looker already. We do get to see the finished product in the background of another photo with Lichte, although Audi made every effort to ensure the car stayed blurry.

The interview with Lichte does not reveal much in the way of specifications, as the focus was mainly on the design concept of e-tron GT and how it represents a reinterpretation of the company’s famous “Vorsprung durch Technik” phrase.

“Form follows function, aesthetics arise from efficiency. The new design language creates a stronger flow and thereby creates refined aerodynamics. The design of the e-tron GT thus forms the basis for the design of future electric models,” said Lichte.

However, we already know the e-tron GT is built on the same J1 platform as the Porsche Taycan, and that will come with a two-motor setup, where a single-speed transmission drives the front wheels, while the rear gets a two-speed gearbox.

Previous reports indicate there will be an RS version of the e-tron with 598 PS (590 hp) and 830 Nm of torque, with the latter rising to 646 PS (637 hp) in overboost mode. The Taycan variant that comes closest to these figures is the Taycan Turbo, which has 625 PS (617 hp) and 850 Nm, or 680 PS (670 hp) with overboost.

The battery pack powering the electric motors is also shared with the Taycan, and is an 83.7-kWh lithium-ion unit with an estimated range of 400 km on the WLTP cycle. It’ll support 350-kW DC fast charging and can be topped up to 80% charge in just 22.5 minutes. Other features include triple-chamber air suspension, and a limited-slip differential to distribute torque across the rear axle.

It isn’t known if the e-tron GT will be offered in other variants besides the RS, but seeing how the Taycan range includes a rear-wheel drive model and an even more powerful Taycan Turbo S, there is certainly a likelihood that Audi might want to expand its range of offerings. We’ll only find out on February 9.

