Selain trak pikap Frontier 2022 yang baru saja didedahkan, Nissan untuk memperkenalkan SUV Pathfinder generasi kelima dalam satu acara maya hari ini. SUV dengan kerangka monocoque flagship Nissan ini meminjam banyak kemaskini reka bentuk yang pernah dilihat pada model Patrol/Armada.
Pathfinder menggunakan pendekatan rekaan terbaru Nissan untuk SUV, antaranya dengan gril V-motion dengan tiga jalur di bahagian atas dan rekaan lampu utama dalam bentuk C yang tersendiri. Lengkung bahagian fender depan dan belakang yang ketara menjadikan SUV ini nampak berotot dan teguh.
Terus dengan tema ranggi dan perkasa, tiang C padanya diberikan warna badan untuk mendapatkan kesan visual bumbung terapung dalam warna hitam, pertama kali diberikan pada model ini. Di belakang, lampu LED trapezoidal disertai dengan jalur hitam, serta lencana nama model berkenaan. Bahagian nombor plat kini diposisikan lebih rendah pada kawasan skid plate bampar.
Nissan menawarkan 14 kombinasi warna, termasuk dalam skim dua tona. Antara warna baru termasuklah Sacrlet Ember yang dilihat ini, dan Obsidian Green Pearl, tampil menyerlah dengan rim aloi rekaan segar dalam saiz 20-inci.
Rekaan bersegi dan imej ranggi yang sama turut dilanjutkan ke bahagian dalamnya. Permukaan yang ada nampak kukuh, dengan rekaan pada corong udara dan penyudah pada pintu memberikan kesan visual yang teguh untuk SUV ini. Konsol tengah yang diangkat lebih tinggi pula membolehkan lebih ruang tersedia di bahagian bawahnya.
Kelengkapan lain termasuk paparan instrumen digital 12.3-inci dan head-up display 10.8-inci, juga pertama kali ditawarkan oleh Pathfinder. Sisten infotainmen NissanConnect dengan skrin sentuh serta ciri Apple CarPlay dan Android Auto datang standard, sementara unit dipertingkat dengan skrin sembilan-inci lengkap dengan Apple CarPlay/Android Auto tanpa wayar, hotspot WiFi, pengecas Qi tanpa wayar, sistem bunyi Bose dengan 13-pembesar suara, NissanConnect Services, sistem tunjuk arah terperinci dan sistem kamera 360-darjah resolusi tinggi.
Pembeli boleh memilih kemasan fabrik, kulit atau kombinasi kulit untuk balutan kerusinya, dengan pilihan warna dan material baru. Terdapat tujuh “suasana” dalaman disediakan, termasuk dengan perincian gangsa dengan sistem pencahayaan ambient yang baru.
Tiga barisan tempat duduk tersedia padanya, menjadikannya SUV dengan lapan-tempat duduk dengan barisan ketiga. Untuk pertama kali, barisan kedua pada Pathfinder ini datang dengan kerusi kapten dengan konsol tengahnya boleh dialih dengan mudah. Kerusi standard barisan kedua juga lengkap dengan fungsi EZ-Flex untuk memudahkannya dilipat.
Dengan semua kerusi dinaikkan, ruang but yang tersedia ialah 470 liter, yang menurut Nissan cukup untuk menempatkan kotak beku 114 liter atau empat beg golf. Peningkatan lain termasuk penggunaan cermin utama dengan akustik yang lebih baik, cermin barisan kedua yang lebih tebal, serta penebat bunyi pada lantai untuk menjadikan kabin lebih senyap dan selesa. Kerusi pemandu datang dengan ciri larasan elektrik 10-hala, kerusi berliang dengan pemanas di depan serta kawalan pendingin tiga-zon juga boleh dipilih untuk kerusi belakang.
Enjinnya menggunakan unit sama, 3.5 liter NA V6, menghasilkan 284 hp dan 351 Nm tork. Bagaimanapun, transmisi CVT sebelum ini telah digantikan dengan kotak gear automatik ZF sembilan-kelajuan. Sistem Intelligent 4WD pula menampilkan tujuh mod pemanduan dan permukaan berbeza; Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut dan Tow.
Nissan mendakwa pemanduannya kini lebih sporty dan stabil melalui penggunaan sistem stereng kuasa elektrik dual-pinion baru dan lebar tayar 255 mm. SUV ini boleh juga menunda beban sehingga 2,700 kg, angka yang disifatkan terbaik dalam kelasnya, dibantu dengan ciri Trailer Sway Control.
Pathfinder baru ini juga lengkap dengan ciri keselamatan Nissan Safety Shield 360, termasuk brek kecemasan autonomous dengan pengesan pejalan kaki dan brek undur, amaran penukaran lorong, peninjau titik buta, amaran lintasan trafik di belakang dan lampu tinggi automatik antaranya lainnya.
Varian lebih tinggi turut dilengkapi dengan ProPilot Assist, dengan tambahan ciri kawalan melayar adaptif, sementara varian Platinum yang paling lengkap turut datang dengan fungsi Navi-link yang bertindak memperlahan kenderaan ketika selekoh di lebuhraya, susur keluar atau simpang. Selain itu, 10 beg udara datang sebagai ciri standard.
The all-new Pathfinder is an ideal family adventure vehicle not just in looks, but in modern capability as well. Every 2022 Pathfinder features a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 with 259 lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, which provides a smooth, strong, direct vehicle response.
The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the wheels up. The new design incorporates a massive front presence and larger tire appearance – giving it an authentic, rugged SUV feel from the start. Overall width has increased 1.2 inches for an imposing look, while overall length remains approximately the same as the previous generation – the right size for maneuvering parking lots and trails alike.
The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the wheels up. Distinctive Nissan signature features such as the V-motion grille, C-shaped headlights and floating roofline are integrated into the new Pathfinder design. Standard LED headlights include slim upper Daytime Running Lights, and the C-pillar has a structural SUV look that allows use of two-tone paint – a first for Pathfinder.
Distinctive Nissan signature features such as the V-motion grille, C-shaped headlights and floating roofline are integrated into the new Pathfinder design. As an homage to that original Pathfinder, a functional three-slot grille design was incorporated.
The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the wheels up. In the rear, the wide-aspect LED taillights are slimmer than the previous design. The “boxed out” liftgate returns to the boldness of the first Pathfinder, including the oversized, satin chrome PATHFINDER name.
A new dual-pinion electric power steering system combined with wide, 255-mm tires provide stable handling with a sporty feel. Stability and confidence is bolstered by Pathfinder’s front strut and rear independent multi-link suspension design with front and rear stabilizer bars and 4-wheel disc brake system. Even the new aluminum-alloy wheel designs have a machined, tool-like seriousness to them.
The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the wheels up. Distinctive Nissan signature features such as the standard LED C-shaped headlights include slim upper Daytime Running Lights.
The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the wheels up. In the rear, the wide-aspect LED taillights are slimmer than the previous design.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spaciousness environment.
Every 2022 Pathfinder features an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, which provides a smooth, strong, direct vehicle response. The combination of the proven V6 and all-new 9-speed provides strong acceleration and driver confidence when merging or driving out of a turn, and minimizes rpm variation on a grade.
Pathfinder 4WD drive models feature Nissan’s new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. The 4WD system features direct coupling, which allows torque transfer directly on the clutch pack using oil pressure, allowing for confident, immediate take-off in low-traction situations. Mode selection – Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow – is displayed as a pop-up notification on the meter cluster.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Among the long list of striking interior touches, a new, available 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options.
Among the long list of striking interior touches, a new, available 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options. Complementing the Digital Dashboard is an available 10.8-inch Head-Up Display. New to Pathfinder, the Head-Up Display enables the driver to keep surroundings in vision while viewing preferred content, such as turn-by-turn directions – allowing drivers to keep focused on the road.
An available 9.0-inch color touchscreen center display is placed high on the new simplified, intuitive instrument panel, providing easy visibility and accessibility for the driver and front passenger.
NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is standard on all Pathfinder grade levels.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Seat flexibility – a critical factor for large SUV buyers – has been improved with standard 8-passenger capacity or, for the first time on Pathfinder, available 2nd row captain’s chairs with a no-tools-required removable center console. The 2nd row bench seat now offers EZ FLEX® one-touch release fold/side with push button activation from both the driver and passenger sides, making life easy for parents and backseat passengers alike. The 60/40 split folding 3rd row seat provides maximum flexibility for carrying passengers and cargo.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Available interior features include a 10-way power driver’s seat, climate controlled front seats, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with 2nd row climate control, and heated rear seats.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Also available is NissanConnect® with WiFi Hot Spot and a wireless smartphone charging pad among other features.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Interlocking side vents and door finishers provide a solid structural appearance, and with the use of a new electronic shifter, the new “bridge” front center console allows extra storage space underneath.
The interior of the all-new adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spaciousness environment. Woven cloth, leather- or premium quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are offered in a range of new colors and materials. Brushed bronze metallic accents are among the seven available interior “environments,” while new ambient interior lighting adds an even higher level of ambiance.
An available 9.0-inch color touchscreen center display is placed high on the new simplified, intuitive instrument panel, providing easy visibility and accessibility for the driver and front passenger. NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™2 is standard on all Pathfinder grade levels. Also available is Intelligent Around View® Monitor, which features a higher resolution and wider image viewing angle than the previous model.