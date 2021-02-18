In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 February 2021 4:17 pm / 1 comment

New entry into the Aveta Malaysia stable of budget-conscious underbone motorcycles and scooters is the 2021 Aveta VS110, priced at RM3,588, on-the-road with a 20,000 km or two-year warranty against manufacturing defects. This kapchai is the fourth model, following the Malaysian introduction of the Aveta DY90, RX110 and Ranger 110.

Powered by a 113 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke mill fed by carburettor, the VS110 produces a claimed 6.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 6.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Power goes through a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch, as is customary of motorcycles in this class, with chain final drive.

Weighing in at 83 kg, the VS110 carries fuel in a 4-litre tank and there are four colour options – Cyan, Blue, Red and Black. Braking is by mechanical drum front and rear and the VS110 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Front suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and the rear end is held up with twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers. For comparison, direct competition to the VS110 is the Honda Wave Alpha which comes with a similar engine capacity and specification but also includes a front hydraulic disc brake and is priced at RM4,589 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.