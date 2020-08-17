Entering the Malaysia market quietly under the radar in November last year ahead of an official product launch is the 2020 Aveta motorcycle brand. As a wholly Malaysian-owned brand, Aveta is owned by Aveta Global Marketing and targeted at the cost conscious side of the bike market with two models in the Aveta range – the DY90 at RM2,888 and the RX110 at RM4,039.
A source inside the industry informed paultan.org sales began in March of 2020 and thus far some 2,000 units of both models have been sold. If the design for the DY90 and RX110 look familiar to Malaysian riders, these two bikes are basically a rebadge of the models offered by now defunct Malaysian brand Demak.
Looking for all the world like a clone of the Honda EX5 Dream, the DY90 follows the traditional kapchai design closely. Power comes from a 90 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill that produces 6.14 hp at 8,000 rpm and 5.7 Nm of torque at between 5,500 to 6,000 rpm.
Power gets to the ground via a four-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Fuel is carried in a 3.5-litre tank and weight is claimed to be 103 kg, with the DY90 rolling on 17-inch wheels
As a slightly sportier model for the younger rider, the RX110 comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine displacing 110 cc, with power at 7.8 hp at 7,800 rpm and torque at 7.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Weighing in at 123 kg, the RX110 carries fuel inside a 4.2-litre tank.
Aveta currently has plans to sell three new models in Malaysia, scheduled to be within a four to five month time frame. Our source tells us Aveta Global prefers to take a low key approach to market penetration.
Comments
Congrats to motor mampu milik. In current era, kapcais cost RM 2,880. In previous era, kapcai cost RM 9,000. Well done!
#KitaJagaKita
Syukur nasib baik dah tukar…. motor dah murah semula. Tenkiu so much!
Affordable wheels for people made in Malaysia..Hope it sells well
I thought after Demak, it’s renamed Dayang because I saw a DY90 kapcai with a DAYANG badge at the front end of it.
DY90 at RM2,888 – just like kancil perodua, think that it will become the best selling motorbike model very soon…. let’s see
this one is another cina mali moto kah?
i am more worried about after sales service and durability, nothing beats the boon siew honla kapcai
amazing price… back in my days late 80s, a Honda C70 kapchai is already closed to RM2.9k.
On one hand, I love it that there’s affordable choices for people who doesn’t want to spend a lot; but on the other hand, I worry when I see cheap machines that may pollute more than we like to see.
The worst thing that could happen is the street might get choked full of these polluting machines.
Best way is to have proper and fair road tax. Assuming Myvi is rm90 road tax, say rm50 come from weight and rm40 come from emission. These motorcycle is 10x lighter, maybe just charge rm5 for the weight, but if its just as polluting as the myvi due to old carburettor design, then they should be charge rm40 for the emission as well. So that’s rm45 per year.
That said, old 2 stroke bikes is said to have 30-50x more emission than normal cars, so please tax them rm1200 to rm2000 per year please. Time to tax the 2 stroke rempit out of the system. Confiscate their bikes if they can’t pay.
Good move.
Affordability (mampu milik) is important no doubt. Aveta needs to make sure the bike is durable, frugal in fuel consumption while replacement parts are available and cheap. No compromise in safety.
Afterall, these are bread and butter bikes.