In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2020 5:01 pm / 9 comments

Entering the Malaysia market quietly under the radar in November last year ahead of an official product launch is the 2020 Aveta motorcycle brand. As a wholly Malaysian-owned brand, Aveta is owned by Aveta Global Marketing and targeted at the cost conscious side of the bike market with two models in the Aveta range – the DY90 at RM2,888 and the RX110 at RM4,039.

A source inside the industry informed paultan.org sales began in March of 2020 and thus far some 2,000 units of both models have been sold. If the design for the DY90 and RX110 look familiar to Malaysian riders, these two bikes are basically a rebadge of the models offered by now defunct Malaysian brand Demak.

Looking for all the world like a clone of the Honda EX5 Dream, the DY90 follows the traditional kapchai design closely. Power comes from a 90 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill that produces 6.14 hp at 8,000 rpm and 5.7 Nm of torque at between 5,500 to 6,000 rpm.

Power gets to the ground via a four-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Fuel is carried in a 3.5-litre tank and weight is claimed to be 103 kg, with the DY90 rolling on 17-inch wheels

As a slightly sportier model for the younger rider, the RX110 comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine displacing 110 cc, with power at 7.8 hp at 7,800 rpm and torque at 7.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Weighing in at 123 kg, the RX110 carries fuel inside a 4.2-litre tank.

Aveta currently has plans to sell three new models in Malaysia, scheduled to be within a four to five month time frame. Our source tells us Aveta Global prefers to take a low key approach to market penetration.