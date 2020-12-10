In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 December 2020 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Designed for the budget conscious end of the domestic market, the 2021 Aveta Ranger 110 is now in Malaysia, and priced at RM3,280 before road tax, insurance and registration. The on-the-road price for the Ranger 110 is RM3,546 and is available from over 70 Aveta dealers throughout Malaysia.

Assembled locality at its facility in Setia Alam, Shah Alam, Selangor by Aveta Global Marketing, the Ranger 110 joins the Aveta DY90 and Aveta RX110, priced at RM3,300 and RM4,608 respectively for 2021, in the catalogue. Powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine displacing 110 cc, the Ranger 110 produces 7.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 9 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Power gets to the ground through a rotary four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive. Standard on the Ranger 110 is electric start and CDI ignition with fuelling by carburettor.

While a weight figure was not given, the Aveta Ranger 110 is likely to come in at about 100 kg or so, with 3.5-litres of fuel in the tank. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the Ranger 110 is fitted with a 2.25-inch front tyre and 2.50-inch rear, with mechanical drum brakes on alloy wheels.

No numbers were provided for seat height, but going by traditional underbone motorcycle design language, the seat would likely place the rider about 720 mm off the ground, as suits a city runabout bike. Aveta has plans to introduce several new models into Malaysia in 2021 with final stage evaluation work currently ongoing.