4 March 2021

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced one more recall for potentially faulty fuel pumps, this time involving 3,923 units of the Toyota Avanza produced from October 2017 to June 2019. Models otherwise not listed here are not affected by this recall, says UMW Toyota.

The affected units have fuel pumps which may stop working, and warning lights and messages may appear on the vehicle’s instrument panel. Engine output may be affected, and may compromise the driver’s control of the vehicle as a result. This is an expansion of an earlier fuel pump recall, said UMW Toyota. That earlier recall itself followed a worldwide recall involving 5.84 million vehicles.

As before, UMW Toyota Motor will notify all affected vehicle owners to schedule replacement work, at no charge to the customer. Owners of affected vehicles may contact any authorised Toyota service centre, or call the Toyota Free Phone at 1-800-TOYOTA (869682).