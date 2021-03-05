In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 5 March 2021 11:34 am / 1 comment

Skoda has released a sketch image of the interior of the forthcoming Kushaq, an MQB-based compact SUV that will debut on March 18 for the India market.

This was previewed in concept form by the Vision IN concept early last year, and here the Kushaq appears to largely follow the concept’s dashboard architecture with some details productionised. Here, the spacious centre console with the electronic gear selector and electronic parking brake switch from the Vision IN concept have made way for conventional manual gearlever and mechanical handbrake.

Detail updates seen in this interior sketch also include a more conventional set of air-conditioning vents, compared to the slim-line arrangement of the Vision IN. The steering wheel also appears more akin to a Volkswagen Group production model particularly in the airbag housing, such as in the Octavia and VW Golf, albeit depicted here in a two-spoke style.

The platform for the Kushaq is the MQB-A0-IN that is a variant of the MQB architecture adapted for India, where the Kushaq will be manufactured. Technical development for the new model is being carried out at the Skoda Technology Centre in Pune, India, with a planned 95% localisation for the SUV.

According to Skoda, the Kushaq already meets the new, stricter safety and emissions regulations in India. Powertrain selection for the upcoming SUV has been confirmed, and this will consist of 1.0 litre three-cylinder and 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, the latter rated at 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque in the Vision IN concept that achieves a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a 195 km/h top speed.

Safety equipment in the Kushaq will start from two airbags as standard, growing to six airbags depending on variant. Active safety kit will include stability control, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

