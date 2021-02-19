In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Jonathan Lee / 19 February 2021 11:02 am / 0 comments

Having teased the Kushaq for a few months now, Skoda has confirmed that its made-for-India compact SUV will make its world premiere on March 18. To whet appetites, the Czech carmaker has released a couple of sketches to go with the announcement.

As expected, the Kushaq will draw plenty of inspiration from last year’s Vision IN concept, which acted as a preview of sorts. Most of the design cues will be retained, including the large six-point grille, split “crystalline” headlights, triple air intake design, beefy front skid plate and even fake front fender vents. The distinctive twin shoulder line can also be found here.

Moving to the rear, one can spot the inverted L-shaped taillights, large “Skoda” script on the tailgate and another silver skid plate. No fancy illuminated grille or hidden door handles, but that’s to be expected given that the car is supposed to be affordable.

A few details of the car were already revealed last month. Skoda highlighted the car’s height-adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel – common in our market, but maybe not for India – as well as the standard-fit air-conditioning, with an automatic climate control system optional. An infotainment touchscreen will also be available, as will cruise control and auto lights and wipers.

Under the skin, the Kushaq will utilise the modular MQB A0 IN platform. The latter is a version of the MQB A0 – on which the European-market Kamiq is based – developed specifically for the region; it will also underpin the Volkswagen Taigun (not to be confused with the anagram of that car’s name, the Tiguan).

The engine range has been confirmed and consists of turbocharged 1.0 litre three-cylinder and 1.5 litre four-cylinder TSI mills. The larger engine in the Vision IN made 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and was quoted to deliver a zero-to-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes will also be on offer.

As for safety, the Kushaq will be fitted with two airbags as standard, with a total of six available depending on the variant. Also touted is stability control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system, and the car is said to meet stricter safety regulations in India.