7 January 2021

If you’re on the market for a new seven-seat SUV, chances are, you’ve got your eye on the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. There are two variants to choose from, starting with the vanilla 1.4 TSI Highline at RM165,031, and above that is the 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line at RM209,637. Both are exempted from the sales and service tax (SST).

To quickly recap, the 1.4 TSI mill offers 150 PS and 250 Nm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The zero to 100 km/h sprint is done in 9.5 seconds, which is about the same as the Proton X70. But what you really want, is the 2.0 TSI model.

The top R-Line variant is powered by the venerable EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, churning out 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque. That’s very nearly the same amount of power as the Golf GTI Mk7.5, and the torque figure is identical. It gets a beefier seven-speed DSG with 4Motion all-wheel drive, as well as Dynamic Chassis Control – just like the Golf R. The 0-100 km/h is done in 6.8 seconds. Nice.

Other key differences that set the Allspace apart from the regular five-seater version lie in its footprint. The Allspace is 215 mm longer, with 106 mm of that going into the 2,787 mm wheelbase. It’s also 26 mm taller at 1,674 mm. Impressively, the 1.4 TSI model weighs only 10 kg heavier (1,460 kg) than the five-seater model, but the 2.0 TSI R-Line is about 220 kg heftier at 1,680 kg. So, which would you choose? Let us know, below.