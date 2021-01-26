In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Jonathan Lee / 26 January 2021 11:12 am / 2 comments

We’re a couple of months from the reveal of the Skoda Kushaq, but the Czech carmaker has already seen fit to show its new B-segment crossover. Only, the development prototypes you see here are shrouded in camouflage; that said, the images still reveal quite a bit about the new car.

Firstly, some background. The Kushaq has been designed with the Indian market in mind, utilising the modular MQB A0 IN platform. The latter is a version of the MQB A0 – on which the European-market Kamiq is based – developed specifically for the region; it will also underpin the Volkswagen Taigun (not to be confused with the anagram of that car’s name, the Tiguan).

The Kushaq’s styling was previewed by last year’s Vision IN concept and appears to retain the latter’s basic proportion and design cues, including the large six-point grille, slim headlights (without the split bottom portion, although that might be hidden by the disguise), upswept window line and L-shaped taillights.

Expect the show car’s distinctive twin shoulder line to also feature, but don’t hold your breath for fanciful features like the illuminated grille, flush door handles and massive wheels. The avant-garde interior should also be toned down for production.

Skoda has also revealed a few features of the small crossover. The company highlighted the car’s height-adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel – common in our market, but maybe not for India – as well as the standard-fit air-conditioning, with an automatic climate control system optional. An infotainment touchscreen will also be available, as will cruise control and auto lights and wipers.

The engine range has been confirmed and consists of turbocharged 1.0 litre three-cylinder and 1.5 litre four-cylinder TSI mills. The larger engine in the Vision IN made 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and was quoted to deliver a zero-to-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes will also be on offer.

As for safety, the Kushaq will be fitted with two airbags as standard, with a total of six available depending on the variant. Also touted is stability control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system, and the car is said to meet stricter safety regulations in India.

Despite the Kushaq’s India-centric roots, Skoda has previously said that the car will also be offered in other “promising” markets. On that note, do you think the company should offer the SUV in ASEAN, perhaps making a return to the Malaysian market? Sound off in the comments after the jump.