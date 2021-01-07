In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Jonathan Lee / 7 January 2021 7:43 pm / 0 comments

Skoda has confirmed the name of its new budget B-segment SUV, designed for the Indian market. Called the Kushaq, it will make its world premiere in March.

The moniker is derived from the Sanskrit word kushak, meaning “king” or “ruler”, with the obligatory switch of the final letter to fit the Czech carmaker’s SUV naming conventions. The car itself will be the production version of the Vision IN, which was showcased at the Indian Auto Expo last February.

The Kushaq differs from the existing Kamiq in that it’s based on the MQB A0 IN platform, a variant of the latter’s MQB A0 that’s been tailored for the Indian market. If the Vision IN was any indication, the new model will be slightly larger than its European-market counterpart – the show car measured 4,256 mm long (+15 mm) and 1,589 mm tall (+36 mm) with a wheelbase of 2,671 mm (+20 mm).

Expect the Kushaq to carry over the concept’s angular styling mostly unchanged, including the split headlights, six-point grille, trapezoidal taillights and distinctive twin shoulder lines. Don’t hold your breath for fanciful features like the illuminated grille, flush door handles and massive wheels, however. The avant-garde interior will also be toned down for production.

The Kushaq should also feature the Vision IN’s powertrain – a 1.5 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Volkswagen claims a zero-to-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

Skoda has big plans for India, promising to launch three new models built on the same platform within the next 18 months. The Kushaq will also be joined by the Volkwagen Taigun (not to be confused with the Tiguan), which is set to debut in the second half of the year.

