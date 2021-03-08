In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 March 2021 11:54 am / 8 comments

A total of 10,166 summons was issued by Malaysian police in the Modified Exhaust (Noise) Special Operation conducted nationwide. In the operation which began March 1, a total of 26,239 vehicles were checked by police, in cooperation with JPJ and Department of Environment, as of March 6, with 10,166 summons issued for various offences.

Of the 26,239 vehicles inspected, 12,709 motorcycles, 8,678 cars and 4,582 other types were stopped and checked. The breakdown of summons issued include 1,423 for modified exhausts which was further broken down to 1,060 motorcycles, 294 cars and 69 other vehicles, as reported by Harian Metro.

“Aside from that, 474 motorcycles, seven cars and two other vehicles were seized for offences in the operation conducted at 540 locations across Malaysia,” quoting a statement issued Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Bukit Aman. The operation targeting owners and riders of motorcycles with modified and loud exhausts is conducted under Article 103, Motor Vehicles Regulations (Construction and Use) 1959.

“Any individual modifying the exhaust is committing an offence and can be fined RM2,000 or six months jail if convicted,” as detailed in the statement. Additionally, power to seize any offending vehicle is given to police under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The operation, scheduled to run until March 14, focuses on vehicles in public places, city streets, housing estates and accident black spots. Citing a positive response from the public, the statement said there is a likelihood the operation against noisy exhausts will be extended.