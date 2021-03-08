A total of 10,166 summons was issued by Malaysian police in the Modified Exhaust (Noise) Special Operation conducted nationwide. In the operation which began March 1, a total of 26,239 vehicles were checked by police, in cooperation with JPJ and Department of Environment, as of March 6, with 10,166 summons issued for various offences.
Of the 26,239 vehicles inspected, 12,709 motorcycles, 8,678 cars and 4,582 other types were stopped and checked. The breakdown of summons issued include 1,423 for modified exhausts which was further broken down to 1,060 motorcycles, 294 cars and 69 other vehicles, as reported by Harian Metro.
“Aside from that, 474 motorcycles, seven cars and two other vehicles were seized for offences in the operation conducted at 540 locations across Malaysia,” quoting a statement issued Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Bukit Aman. The operation targeting owners and riders of motorcycles with modified and loud exhausts is conducted under Article 103, Motor Vehicles Regulations (Construction and Use) 1959.
“Any individual modifying the exhaust is committing an offence and can be fined RM2,000 or six months jail if convicted,” as detailed in the statement. Additionally, power to seize any offending vehicle is given to police under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.
The operation, scheduled to run until March 14, focuses on vehicles in public places, city streets, housing estates and accident black spots. Citing a positive response from the public, the statement said there is a likelihood the operation against noisy exhausts will be extended.
Comments
what is that other 69 vehicles?
Those lorries with open pipe?
Why dont raid the kedai that sells modified exhaust. Cheat the fellow said can tambah 2 horse power with the modified exhaust
PM told all Ministers. Find a way to get money back from the people.
Transport Minister to MoT DG – do it.
Mohan, is that your KTM Duke250 in the picture above?
hehehe.
Same old same old. So many ops already conducted. Ops Tinted la, ekzos la, tyre kangkang la. Yet this will never end as long as the accessories shop & workshop continue to sell & modify. Why can’t they have joint-effort between JPJ, PDRM & KPNHEP to stop this at source. Treat this like drugs. User, seller, distributor all are wrong. Don’t saman the end user only. For modified exhaust, it’s so easy to find the riders because they are loud enough to catch everyone’s attention. Stupid & moron riders are challenging authorities so openly and most of the time, they got away easily.
Waiting this exhaust for long time, the motorbike is really irritating u can hear it One KM away.
How about harley davidson..all their bikes sound crazy loud
Tesla cars won’t have this problem