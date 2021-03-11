In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 11 March 2021 4:10 pm / 3 comments

Considering the hype surrounding Nissan’s upcoming Z sports car, it’s quite surprising that details of the 400Z’s powertrain still remain so closely guarded. Various reports have suggested that the car will get 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque at the very least, but figures published within the Project Cars 3 driving simulation game shows an output of 450 PS, with the car weighing just 1,475 kg.

We are of course taking these numbers with a pinch of salt, but Project Cars is quite a reputable gaming title. It could be that the numbers were simply an educated guess, plus the 400Z that was featured in the game (which was launched in August last year) was of the Z Proto.

So far, the Z car is expected to be powered by Nissan’s VR30DDTT 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine with no form of assistance from any electrification tech. It’s a car for purists, and to which end a six-speed manual gearbox has pretty much been confirmed. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but word is that a seven-speed transmission with Adaptive Shift Control will also be available, as will an all-wheel drive variant.

Last September, company design chief Alfonso Albaisa told the media that the production 400Z will look very much like the “concept” car that’s pictured here. Size-wise, it’s said to be similar in size as the outgoing 370Z. Reports indicate that it will be approximately 117 mm shorter and 5 mm lower, but width remains unchanged.

During the unveiling event last year, Nissan said the 400Z will hit showroom floors in 2022, so expect the sports car to make its official debut later this year. Nissan is also considering making a convertible version as a nod to the Z’s illustrious heritage, and you can expect more focused Nismo variants as well.