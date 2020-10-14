In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 14 October 2020 1:54 pm / 2 comments

With the unveiling of the Nissan Z Proto concept car as a preview of the forthcoming production successor to the Fairlady line, the eventual production car “will come out in this form,” said Nissan chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura according to a report from Best Car Web.

This indicates that the next production Fairlady will emerge almost identical to the Z Proto. On the other hand, another company representative suggested that the outcome is less definitive, for now at least. “It is too hasty to say the design is settled at this point,” a Nissan spokesperson said to The Drive in reference to Tamura’s comment.

The forthcoming sports car has been tipped to wear to 400Z badge in markets outside its native Japan, not for its engine displacement – it will likely be powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine – but for its projected output figure of at least 400 PS and 500 Nm. Judging from the setup of the Z Proto show car, a six-speed manual with a rev-matching function will be the standard offering for the production car.

This will be a considerable set of gains over the 3.7 litre naturally aspirated V6 engine in the 370Z, which produced 332 hp and 366 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The Z Proto measures 4,382 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,310 mm tall, and it is distinguished at the front by its dual curved LED DRLs which recall the rounded reflections on the headlamps of its 240Z ancestor, and the retro Z cues continue with a roofline that slopes back towards a squared rear end. Here, the rear lights are inspird by those of the 300ZX, while the yellow pearlescent paint also recalls the family connection.

For those who are seriously considering a purchase, Tamura also said that the production Fairlady Z will emerge at a ‘buyable price’, which should sound encouraging for those who are in the market to replace their 370Z. In Malaysia, the 370Z coupe arrived on the market in 2009 at RM354,000 before taxes and on-road costs. How affordable exactly will the new car be? Time will tell.

