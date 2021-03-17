The road transport department (JPJ) will be conducting joint operations with the department of environment (JAS) in weeding out motorcycles with illegally modified exhausts, the road transport department said in a statement.
Last month, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) reminded the public that owners or drivers of vehicles that have been fitted with illegal exhaust modifications can be punished with a jail term of up to six months.
The JPJ enforcement division will be issuing either notices of interview under Section 114(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, or notices of vehicle prohibition (PG1) under Section 59(1) of the same Act for enforcement purposes, it said.
Notices of interview will be issued for the purposes of investigations and information gathering, while notices of vehicle prohibition will be issued to users of motorcycles found guilty of illegally modifying the exhausts of their motorcycles. For the latter, the user will be prohibited from using the motorcycle involved until its exhaust has been returned to its original, compliant state.
The owner or operator of the offending motorcycle will be given a period of seven days to comply, and the motorcycle involved will subsequently be required to be present at any JPJ office for inspection to prove that its exhaust has been repaired.
The unauthorised modification of any motor vehicle’s exhaust is a compoundable offence with a fine of up to RM300, and if convicted in court, the offender can be fined up to RM2,000 or sentenced to prison for up to six months under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987.
“JPJ and other enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police and JAS remain committed and consistent in its advocacy and enforcement efforts with regard to this issue, in order to raise awareness to all segments of society in the country,” the road transport department said in its statement.
Comments
Raya is around the corner, more Ops on the street. Enforcements ensure safe travelling back. Gudjob.
Thank you for doing the enforcement. Those motorcycles with modified exhausts are annoyingly noisy.
JPJ should have a venue for the public to lodge complain online to those vehicle with the illegal modification. Giving information like place where the offense occur, vehicle number and the complainant contact number.
May I ask..apart from being a noisy nuisance,what danger an illegal exhaust pose to the public?
Why not go after those who drive dangerously,weaving in and out of traffic,beating red lights,overtaking from emergency lanes,queue jumpers etc?
Of course,go after the exhaust dudes,but concentrate more on dangerous driving.
Lately,the Protong SA involved in the X50 crash should be investigated…whether it is true he crashed the suv at 180km/hr.
JPJ and JAS should do checking at school compound as mostly the offenders are 15-19yo
Few mths ago, they targeted fancy or non standard car numbers plate, now go for modified motorcycles nex wil b lorry. Hope pdrm n jpj really enforce the regulation.
JPJ and JAS please check on noisy cars too.