The road transport department (JPJ) will be conducting joint operations with the department of environment (JAS) in weeding out motorcycles with illegally modified exhausts, the road transport department said in a statement.

Last month, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) reminded the public that owners or drivers of vehicles that have been fitted with illegal exhaust modifications can be punished with a jail term of up to six months.

The JPJ enforcement division will be issuing either notices of interview under Section 114(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, or notices of vehicle prohibition (PG1) under Section 59(1) of the same Act for enforcement purposes, it said.

Notices of interview will be issued for the purposes of investigations and information gathering, while notices of vehicle prohibition will be issued to users of motorcycles found guilty of illegally modifying the exhausts of their motorcycles. For the latter, the user will be prohibited from using the motorcycle involved until its exhaust has been returned to its original, compliant state.

The owner or operator of the offending motorcycle will be given a period of seven days to comply, and the motorcycle involved will subsequently be required to be present at any JPJ office for inspection to prove that its exhaust has been repaired.

The unauthorised modification of any motor vehicle’s exhaust is a compoundable offence with a fine of up to RM300, and if convicted in court, the offender can be fined up to RM2,000 or sentenced to prison for up to six months under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“JPJ and other enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police and JAS remain committed and consistent in its advocacy and enforcement efforts with regard to this issue, in order to raise awareness to all segments of society in the country,” the road transport department said in its statement.

