In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 March 2021 6:34 pm / 0 comments

Responding to allegations that the recent crackdown on noisy motorcycle exhausts across Malaysia were a revenue raising operation, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this is not the case. The check are to ensure motorcycles with noisy exhausts do not cause a nuisance to the public, reports The Malay Mail.

Denying claims the checks are being done out of spite and to cause a burden to the motorcycle riding public, saying such action was taken after public complaints. “I have to make it clear that the PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) is not out to collect money from these checks, but we are doing it for the safety of all road users and motor vehicle owners,” said Abdul Hamid.

“There are those who said PDRM are being insensitive by conducting these checks and issuing summons to the people during a time when everyone is strapped for cash,” he added. “What I have to say is money can always be found or earned, but once you are dead or seriously injured, then what are you going to do?” Abdul Hamid said.

However, an explanation on how a noisy motorcycle exhaust would be considered a safety hazard as opposed to a noise issue was not forwarded. The nationwide operation by police against noisy motorcycle exhausts began March 1 and saw 10,166 summons issued, with a potential penalty of a RM2,000 fine or six months jail term.

Various riding groups have come out to protest what is seen as overly onerous action by police against a single group of road users, especially at a time of restricted movement orders curtailing the public’s ability to earn a living and make ends meet. Police have attempted to address this issue by carrying out an operation against their own personnel.