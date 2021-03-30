In Cars, Jeep, Local News / By Mick Chan / 30 March 2021 1:01 pm / 6 comments

The fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler has been updated for the 2020 model year in Malaysia, available in two-door and four-door bodystyles. The two-door Wrangler Rubicon is priced at RM378,000, while the four-door is priced at RM388,000 – the latter a hike of RM33,000 from last year. Pricing includes the sales tax exemption, excluding road tax, registration and insurance.

As before, the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon in manufactured at the Jeep facility in Toledo, Ohio in the United States, and features a three-piece removable hard top arrangement that is finished in the main exterior colour. The Jeep Wrangler continues to be a body-on-frame construction, with five-link suspension on solid axles front and rear.

Here, powertrain for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon comes courtesy of a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four engine that produces 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission is via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, including a Rock-Trac 4:1 ratio transfer case that offers a crawl ratio of 84:1, along with heavy-duty locking axles at the front and rear; the latter a Dana 44 unit.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4-Door

Features that make the Wrangler suited to off-roading continue to feature here – an electronic sway bar disconnect function aids in tackling more extreme terrain, while high-clearance fender flares help the off-road tyres avoid fouling when the Wrangler’s wheel articulation is being exercised. Steel off-road rock rails and skid plates help to protect parts of the vehicle’s underside.

Inside, driver instrumentation is via analogue dials and a digital multi-function display, while infotainment is now handled by a Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen – replacing the previous seven-inch unit – that includes Off-Road Pages, which can show the status of the Wrangler’s driveline and sway bars which are in operation.

In-car audio comes courtesy of an Alpine sound system with a subwoofer. New to the equipment list is a blind spot monitor, and is joined by LED lighting, leather-trimmed seats, body-coloured three-piece hard top panel set, a spare tyre cover, Mopar hard top headliner insulation and a smoker’s pack.

Both bodystyles of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon come with Jeep Care three-year, 100,000 km warranty and a three-year, 60,000 km free maintenance package, as with all Jeep models sold through Jeep Glenmarie under TAHB Automotive, which re-introduced the American brand to the Malaysian market early last year.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4-Door