31 March 2021

Aside from performance hybrids, Mercedes-AMG is also committed to fully electric vehicles, and we’ll see the company’s first offering(s) in 2021. In a release that primarily focused on its E Performance strategy, the German carmaker also touched upon its plans for EVs.

These vehicles are essentially AMG derivatives of upcoming Mercedes-EQ models, which are underpinned by the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA). This approach isn’t that dissimilar from what’s going on now, as the current E 63 is a beefed-up version of the regular E-Class.

As such, AMG EVs are extensively redeveloped versions of EQ cars with enhanced drive systems, chassis, design and equipment to ensure the brand’s unique driving experience is delivered.

For now, the company isn’t willing to reveal what models are currently being worked on, although it’s been suggested that we will see more than one this year. “They are ambassadors for a new era in the performance segment of the 43 and 53 series AMG models, for target groups who place high value on innovative electric mobility but do not want to forego sportiness and agile driving dynamics,” the company said in its release.

There’s certainly no shortage of EVA-based models on the way, including the upcoming EQS, with the EQS SUV, EQE and EQE SUV also in the pipeline. The first AMG EV – likely based on the EQS that debuts this year – will feature independent, permanently excited synchronous electric motors on each axle, with the dual-motor setup providing fully variable all-wheel drive and modular torque distribution.

No power figures were mentioned, but the company is proud to declare that the overall performance is on par with its most powerful models equipped with the current 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. Looking at the range, the king-of-the-hill GT Black Series’ M178 dishes out 730 PS (720 hp) and 800 Nm of torque, so expect final outputs to match or even exceed them.

Similarly, expect a zero to 100 km/h time of under four seconds and a top speed of up to 250 km/h, the latter doable thanks to the e-motors that can rev up to a maximum of 18,000 rpm.

A 400-volt lithium-ion battery is the heart of this setup, and unlike the E Performance hybrids, it gets its own wiring harness to adapt to the higher performance capacity. When plugged in, there is support for 22-kW AC charging and 200-kW DC fast charging.

The AMG EVs will also come with an additional AMG i-Booster function, which harmoniously combines electric recuperation and hydraulic braking during deceleration, as well as specially tuned AMG Ride Control+ air suspension.

In terms of styling, characteristic AMG design touches will be applied to differentiate the company’s EVs from regular EQ models. These include the specific radiator grille with vertical louvres, the redesigned front apron, the side sill panels, the independent rear with spoiler lip and diffuser, and AMG wheels up to 22 inches in size, in Aero or Heritage design.

The interior also receives sporty touches like AMG seats with individual graphics, AMG-specific functions and displays for the MBUX displays and the AMG Performance steering wheel with integrated buttons and two round steering wheel buttons.

With the lack of an internal combustion engine, Mercedes-AMG had to find a way to ensure the “hallmark AMG sound” is part of the package. To do so, it composed the “AMG Sound Experience,” which is piped into the cabin via additional hardware (loudspeakers, shaker and sound generator).