In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 9 February 2021 4:49 pm / 0 comments

It appears that Mercedes-Benz’s AMG and EQ divisions will converge in the near future, creating a series of high-performance, AMG-badged electric vehicles, Autocar reports.

According to Daimler AG’s board member and Mercedes-Benz COO, Markus Schäfer, an electrical platform in the direction of AMG is coming. “There will be performance variants of the EQA, B, S, E,” he said. Currently, no specific platforms and timelines have been announced, but it is believed that the EQA will be the first in line to breathe the magical Affalterbach air.

There’s no mention of an AMG-badged EQC, but it’s likely just a matter of time. Other electric models earmarked for some performance gains are the seven-seater GLB-based EQB, as well as sedan and SUV versions of the EQE and EQS. The larger luxo-barges may get over 600 PS of power, courtesy of a minimum two-motor setup. The electric motors will be mounted on each drive axle, enabling all-wheel drive and clever torque vectoring software.

Rivals Audi and BMW will also roll out high-performance electric cars. The four rings will unveil its e-tron GT later tonight, and word is a hot RS version will be available from launch. With Tesla dishing out tri-motor Plaid models to go against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the electric car arena is about to heat up real good.