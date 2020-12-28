In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 28 December 2020 10:00 am / 4 comments

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic first made its launch debut in Malaysia back in September as the range-topping variant in the GLB range, alongside the regular GLB 200 and GLB 250 4Matic. Priced at RM363,137 on-the-road without insurance and factoring in the current sales tax relief, we now bring you a full gallery of the performance-focused, five-seat SUV.

Under the bonnet, the GLB 35 packs a M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 306 PS (302 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

In terms of performance, the SUV takes just 5.2 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. For stopping power, there are all-round ventilated and perforated brake discs, with those at the front measuring 350 mm paired with four-piston fixed calipers, while the rear gets 330 mm discs and single-piston floating calipers. Also present is AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, which is linked to a Dynamic Select drive mode system.

Standard equipment that comes with the GLB 35 include Multibeam LED headlamps, an AMG Line exterior package, Nappa leather steering wheel, carbon-structure trim, Artico leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery (with red topstitching), AMG floor mats and sports seats, along with designo red seat belts.

Joining these items is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, which consists of two 10.25-inch screens, AMG-specific displays and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You’ll also get a Burmester surround sound system, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control with rear vents, powered front seats with memory function, ambient lighting and a LTE module for Mercedes me connected services.

To make the GLB 35 stand out, the front grille is of a Panamericana design like other AMG-branded products, while the rear exhaust tips are circular compared to the oblongs and rectangles used on lesser variants. The wheels are also the largest in the line-up at 20 inches compared to the 18- and 19-inch units found on the GLB 200 and GLB 250 4Matic. However, unlike those variants, the GLB 35 only comes with five seats instead of seven.

On the safety and convenience front, there’s a reverse camera, blind spot assist, remote engine start, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Pre-Safe, active brake assist, hands-free access, Keyless-Go, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Easy-Pack tailgate. One feature that isn’t present on the non-AMG GLBs, but is found on the GLB 35, is active lane keeping assist.