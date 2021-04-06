In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2021 11:14 am / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) issued a total of 71,127 summons to offenders in the nationwide Modified Exhaust (Noise) special operation last month, as reported by Bernama and Berita Harian.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, a total of 157,992 vehicles were inspected during the operation that began from March 1 to 31, including 76,315 motorcycles, 52,059 cars and 29,618 other types of vehicles.

“For the exhaust modification offence, a total of 6,954 summons were issued, including 4,926 for motorcycles, 1,627 for cars and other types of vehicles (401),” he said in a statement. Meanwhile, 2,781 vehicles – 2,696 motorcycles, 66 cars and 19 other types of vehicles – were impounded for inspection.

Azisman said similar operations would be conducted from time to time to curb road bullies, drink driving and other traffic offences.