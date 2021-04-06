Shell Indonesia has launched its first Shell Recharge public electric vehicle charging station in the country, The Jakarta Post reported. This makes Shell the third oil and gas company to introduce electric vehicle charging facilities in Indonesia, following Pertamina in December 2018 and PT Medco Energi International in Februrary this year, according to the news site.
This comprises of one charging station at the Shell Pluit 1 station in North Jakarta, and is capable of charging at a rate of 50 kW. This enables the charging of an electric vehicle from 0-80% in approximately 30 minutes. “This is proof of our commitment to always support the [Indonesian] government’s agenda of providing clean and renewable energy,” according to the Shell Indonesia statement as quoted by The Jakarta Post.
According to an earlier statement in February, Shell plans to grow its global electric vehicle charging network from 60,000 outlets to around 500,000 outlets by 2025, which is part of its broader goal of attain net-zero emissions by 2050, the news site reported.
The oil and gas company’s launch of the first public EV charging station in Indonesia follows its joint announcement with Porsche for a cross-border network of high-performance electric vehicle chargers between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, which is to be comprised of 12 charging points at six stations along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.
Set for completion and operation by the first half of 2022, the upcoming network of EV chargers in Malaysia will complement Shell’s existing network that is comprised of 18 “Reserve + Shell Recharge” charging points in Malaysia, as well as 18 Shell Recharge 50 kW fast-charging points and 87 Greenlot public charging points in Singapore.
Indonesia has been ramping up its involvement in the development of electric vehicles, most recently with the announcement of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) joining forces for the creation of the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).
This will be comprised of four parties – oil and gas company Pertamina, electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), mining company Mind ID and nickel/gold miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) – each of which will own 25% of the IBC, which has plans to partner electric vehicle battery producers Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) from China and LG Chem from South Korea that will create an end-to-end EV battery supply chain in the country.
Comments
See the type of car used in that image and you see who this programs really benefits.
Oh please, that’s just how all new technology is. The wealthy are the usually the first adopters then the middle class gets their hands on it – look at Tesla, it was first for the wealthy with the Model S but now you see tons of Model 3s on the road in Europe and America.
Your mindset is stuck in the past, just like Toyota. EVs are the future dude.
A coffee & a few sticks when wait for charging.
30 minutes waiting time to recharge 0%-80% is still a long way to go for consumers to jump the bandwagon of EV. Not mentioning the short travelling distance for battery to last in EV cars which is hovering between 300km – 400km per charge.
In order to get everyone in is to have charging time for 0%-100% in less than 3 minutes and longer travelling distance of at least 500km per charge similar to engine combustion car.
One more, a long lasting battery that can last as long as fuel tank can last but obviously this is the part someone will pocket huge fortunes as the existence of long lasting battery is almost non-existence today but you never know what future might bring.
Again? Well many thanks to Tun M… Father of Asean Automotive.
1 station in whole of Jakarta? erm…
Bad news for Bolehland. Our automotive industries are stunted for the sake of protecting 51% local shareholders & 49% foreign shareholders in the name of national cars who nobody else buy but ourselves. We will be a dumping place for old engines by our neighbours, polluting our air with sulphur, nox, co and co2. That is Proton and Perodua for you.