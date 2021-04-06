In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2021 12:22 pm / 8 comments

Shell Indonesia has launched its first Shell Recharge public electric vehicle charging station in the country, The Jakarta Post reported. This makes Shell the third oil and gas company to introduce electric vehicle charging facilities in Indonesia, following Pertamina in December 2018 and PT Medco Energi International in Februrary this year, according to the news site.

This comprises of one charging station at the Shell Pluit 1 station in North Jakarta, and is capable of charging at a rate of 50 kW. This enables the charging of an electric vehicle from 0-80% in approximately 30 minutes. “This is proof of our commitment to always support the [Indonesian] government’s agenda of providing clean and renewable energy,” according to the Shell Indonesia statement as quoted by The Jakarta Post.

According to an earlier statement in February, Shell plans to grow its global electric vehicle charging network from 60,000 outlets to around 500,000 outlets by 2025, which is part of its broader goal of attain net-zero emissions by 2050, the news site reported.

The oil and gas company’s launch of the first public EV charging station in Indonesia follows its joint announcement with Porsche for a cross-border network of high-performance electric vehicle chargers between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, which is to be comprised of 12 charging points at six stations along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

Set for completion and operation by the first half of 2022, the upcoming network of EV chargers in Malaysia will complement Shell’s existing network that is comprised of 18 “Reserve + Shell Recharge” charging points in Malaysia, as well as 18 Shell Recharge 50 kW fast-charging points and 87 Greenlot public charging points in Singapore.

Indonesia has been ramping up its involvement in the development of electric vehicles, most recently with the announcement of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) joining forces for the creation of the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).

This will be comprised of four parties – oil and gas company Pertamina, electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), mining company Mind ID and nickel/gold miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) – each of which will own 25% of the IBC, which has plans to partner electric vehicle battery producers Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) from China and LG Chem from South Korea that will create an end-to-end EV battery supply chain in the country.