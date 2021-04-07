In Cars, International News, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 7 April 2021 1:45 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Porsche Macan update has been sighted testing on public roads again, and this time our spy photographers have managed to get a closer look at the revised SUV – We now know the interior will be updated to match its stablemates in the current Porsche line-up.

These spy images shows the interior of the updated Macan development unit to be now equipped with the Direct Touch Control centre console akin to the setup on the third-generation Cayenne and second-generation Panamera.

This replaces the current setup that features two row of conventional buttons along each side of the gear lever, which itself has been slightly redesigned – though still more rounded than the units in the larger four-door Porsches – and matched with a plastic cover in place of the fabric gaiter on the first Macan facelift.

The row of buttons above the air-conditioning vents appear to have been relocated, though the layout of the infotainment screen has remained. Meanwhile, the steering wheel is now the latest item that features in the 911, Taycan and Panamera.

We’ve also been given another look at the forthcoming Macan update’s exterior, which continues to wear closed-off corner intakes within its front bumper, while the central grille is complemented by a lower inlet.

Further along the length of the Macan, the side blades from the current facelift model are now gone with this redesign, while the rear bumper also gets a redesign that moves the corner markers higher up the now-enlarged diffuser section.

Though it shares its name with the forthcoming, all-electric Macan, this internal combustion-engined range will be on a different platform from the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that the pure EV Macan will share with the Taycan.

What remains to be confirmed is the origin of this second facelift’s platform, which has been rumoured to be an extensive revision of the current model, which itself is based on the MLB platform of the first-gen Audi Q5. On the other hand, our spy photographers suggest that Porsche will still spend the money to develop an all-new ICE Macan, based on the second-generation Q5. Which will it be?