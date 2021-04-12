In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 April 2021 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors today officially launched its new automotive hub, Sime Darby Motors City, which is located in the town ship of Ara Damansara. The facility is touted as the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and spans across 8.6 acres with an overall built-up area of 1.3 million square feet over eight levels.

Within the sprawling site are ten flagships brands that the company represents, including BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad (Auto Bavaria); Ford, Jaguar and Land Rover (Auto Connexion); Hyundai (Auto Hyundai); Porsche (Auto Performance); Volvo (Swedish Auto); as well as the pre-owned division (Auto Selection).

These brands are house within six centres that incorporate their latest corporate identities, with enough display area for 180 vehicles, 200 service bays and almost 700 customers parking bays. There’s also an indoor facility capable of housing close to 100 vehicles under the Auto Selection division.

“As one of the key players in the automotive industry, Sime Darby Motors has always been committed to pursuing excellence as we strive to provide world-class services to our customers. The launch of Sime Darby Motors City is a testament to this steadfast commitment,” said Andrew Basham, managing director of Sime Darby Motors.

To provide world-class aftersales service, the facility is supported by 60 Auto Bavaria specialists for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, along with over 110 certified technicians, all holding the highest level of certification by the principal brands.

This includes including the Zertifizierter Porsche Techniker Gold Certification that is streamlined for Porsche technicians worldwide, while other brands like Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar and Land Rover also have certifications with the highest being trained as master technicians.

To further enhance the ownership experience and improve efficiency, the facility also deploys Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, with the main highlight being the vehicle tracking management system that utilises a camera-based parking guide and customisable signages.

By using automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, a customer’s appointment data can be accessed upon entry at the gate, ensuring a service advisor is always alerted and ready to serve. The seamless experience is backed by a contactless self-check-in system via a QR code system, which is a safer procedure given the current state of the world.

With these systems not only ensures a higher level of guidance, security and convenience for the customer, but also allows for quicker collection of vehicles upon completion of service. The vehicle tracking is all done in real-time and extends to the service bays as well, ensuring progress can be properly tracked.

Sime Darby Motors City also worked with Socar, with designated bays for the car-sharing network’s vehicles, making it ideal for customers who want to continue to remain mobile after dropping off their vehicles.

Sales representatives are also part of this digital ecosystem, making it easier for customers who need to get in touch or to access necessary application forms to minimise waiting time. Should they need to trade in their vehicles for a new one, the company also collaborated with myTukar.

The facility was also designed to be future-ready when it comes to electric vehicles, with specialised technicians and bays to handle such vehicles. For Porsche in particular, there’s also a DC fast charger capable of delivering a maximum of 175 kW of power, which has been operational since September 2020. In addition, the entire complex is Green Building Index (GBI) certified and incorporates technologies meant to reduce the usage of paper.

All these initiatives and investments worth RM570 million are not only impressive to the eye, but reflects Sime Darby Motors’ commitment to its existing brand partners as well as other potential brands. “We are excited to continue exploring new automotive business solutions and potential opportunities with our partners. Through Sime Darby Motors City, we are committed to playing an integral role in accelerating the growth of the regional automotive sector while contributing to the Malaysian economy,” Basham said.

To commemorate the launch of Sime Darby Motors City, a “Grand Launch Weekend” is set to take place across all six flagship centres from April 16-18, 2021. Given the current SOPs in place, interested customers are advised to make an appointment beforehand and adhere to physical distancing.

“Sime Darby Motors City is truly a one-stop hub for customers shopping for their next vehicle. An enhanced customer experience awaits them with our digitalised, highly certified technicians, luxurious lounges and ample covered parking spaces. Customers who visit us this weekend can also take advantage of the many attractive deals available and capitalise on the government’s vehicle sales tax exemption which will last until June 2021,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director, retail and distribution for Malaysia, Sime Darby Motors.

You can find Sime Darby Motors City at No.6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.