21 September 2020

Along with the launch of the Porsche Taycan in Malaysia, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) also opened the doors to its new flagship Porsche Centre Ara Damansara recently. This is the third dealership in the company’s portfolio, and its introduction comes as SDAP celebrates its 10th year anniversary as the official distributor of Porsche cars in the country.

Built with an investment of over RM15 million, Porsche Centre Ara Damansara occupies a built-up area of 12,102 square metres and is the largest 3S Porsche Centre within a single facility in the Asia Pacific region.

Within the facility is 8,000 square metres of working space spread across five levels, with two showroom floors that can showcase up to 26 cars. There’s also a larger aftersales reception area for customers, along with areas dedicated to Porsche Tequipment vehicle accessories and Porsche Driver’s Selection merchandise.

Meanwhile, the two service and workshop levels house up to 21 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment, including frameless telescopic oil hydraulic lifts and high-voltage battery repair tools. The latter is to meet the service requirements of electrified Porsche models sold in Malaysia, including plug-in hybrids and the fully-electric Taycan.

On the mention of electrification, Porsche Centre Ara Damansara, along with the Sungai Best and Penang outlets, are now equipped with DC fast chargers. These can deliver up to a maximum of 175 kW of charging power, making them the fastest in the country, while AC charging stations in the form of the Porsche Charging Dock provide AC charging capabilities.

“The automotive industry has proved its resilience during these challenging times. Despite the circumstances, we remain committed to drive the development of Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV), which include electric vehicles (EVs) as we head into a new era of connected mobility. This is in line with our efforts to further reduce our carbon footprint as announced in the National Automotive Policy 2020,” said Datuk Azman Mahmud, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) CEO.

“The introduction of these high-performance chargers offered by Sime Darby Auto Performance is a welcome step in developing the electromobility ecosystem in the country which then facilitates the required transformation and integration of the local automotive industry with regional and global networks within the increasingly competitive environment,” he added.

“Sime Darby Auto Performance has been a key business partner in the region and we are looking forward to jointly grow our customer base and excitement. We are very committed to Malaysia and we believe this latest addition to the dealer network marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Porsche, not just in Malaysia but also within the Asia Pacific region,” commented Arthur Willmann, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific.

“Derived from the idea to share the joy for our brand and products, we are excited to see the new digital, lifestyle and experiential elements built into the dealership, which will deliver an immersive customer experience,” he continued.

Fans of the Porsche brand can also experience a dedicated Motorsports Zone, where classic and modern racing cars are showcased. There are also racing simulators that allow guests to take a virtual spin on a variety of circuits.

“A central part of the new concept is to create a unique brand experience and a gathering place for our Porsche community, appealing to existing and new customers. The customer journey begins with a coffee in the newly designed lounge area where fans of the brand can connect. In our experiential Motorsports Zone, we invite the whole family to test esports simulators or watch live screenings of races, such as FIA Formula E, Le Mans, Porsche Carrera Cup and even virtual racing,” added Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.