13 April 2021

The Perodua Aruz has made its launch debut in Singapore, where it is offered in a sole 1.5L X variant priced at SGD92,999 (RM286,461) inclusive of GST and certificate of entitlement (COE) – that’s around four times what we pay here. Available through Perocom Auto, the seven-seat SUV joins the Bezza and Myvi in the local line-up, with the Axia no longer being on sale there.

“The Aruz’s arrival in Singapore marks the first seven-seater offered by Perodua in the island nation,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. “With nearly 58,000 units sold in Malaysia since its debut in 2019, the Perodua Aruz was Malaysia’s best-selling SUV overall in 2019 and 2020. We are looking forward to sharing the Aruz’s space, safety, versatility, durability, practicality and fuel efficiency with our southern neighbours,” he added.

Just like in Malaysia, the Aruz for the Singaporean market is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill sends drive to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission, and has a rated fuel consumption of 15.6 km/l (6.4 l/100 km) with the Eco Idle system.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/60 profile tyres; LED headlamps and taillights; keyless entry and engine start; manual air-conditioning with digital controls and rear vents, a touchscreen head unit with six speakers; and a reverse camera. The cabin also features fabric seats, with 60:40-split second and 50:50-split third rows.

On the safety front, the 1.5L X gets six airbags (front, side and curtain), along with vehicle stability control, traction control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors. Unlike in Malaysia, there’s no 1.5L AV variant offered, so the Aruz doesn’t get the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite here in Singapore.

Customers there can order the Aruz in one of four colours, including three metallic options – Granite Grey, Electric Blue and Glittering Silver – and an Ivory White solid hue. Each purchase also comes with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty.

Perocom Auto is the sole authorised Perodua distributor in Singapore since 1997, and aside from the Aruz, third-generation Myvi, Bezza and Axia, has sold the Kancil, Kembara, Kelisa, first-generation Myvi and Viva previously. Besides Singapore, Perodua also exports to Brunei, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, the Seychelles, Fiji and Indonesia.