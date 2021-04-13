The Perodua Aruz has made its launch debut in Singapore, where it is offered in a sole 1.5L X variant priced at SGD92,999 (RM286,461) inclusive of GST and certificate of entitlement (COE) – that’s around four times what we pay here. Available through Perocom Auto, the seven-seat SUV joins the Bezza and Myvi in the local line-up, with the Axia no longer being on sale there.
“The Aruz’s arrival in Singapore marks the first seven-seater offered by Perodua in the island nation,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. “With nearly 58,000 units sold in Malaysia since its debut in 2019, the Perodua Aruz was Malaysia’s best-selling SUV overall in 2019 and 2020. We are looking forward to sharing the Aruz’s space, safety, versatility, durability, practicality and fuel efficiency with our southern neighbours,” he added.
Just like in Malaysia, the Aruz for the Singaporean market is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill sends drive to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission, and has a rated fuel consumption of 15.6 km/l (6.4 l/100 km) with the Eco Idle system.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/60 profile tyres; LED headlamps and taillights; keyless entry and engine start; manual air-conditioning with digital controls and rear vents, a touchscreen head unit with six speakers; and a reverse camera. The cabin also features fabric seats, with 60:40-split second and 50:50-split third rows.
On the safety front, the 1.5L X gets six airbags (front, side and curtain), along with vehicle stability control, traction control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors. Unlike in Malaysia, there’s no 1.5L AV variant offered, so the Aruz doesn’t get the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite here in Singapore.
Customers there can order the Aruz in one of four colours, including three metallic options – Granite Grey, Electric Blue and Glittering Silver – and an Ivory White solid hue. Each purchase also comes with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty.
Perocom Auto is the sole authorised Perodua distributor in Singapore since 1997, and aside from the Aruz, third-generation Myvi, Bezza and Axia, has sold the Kancil, Kembara, Kelisa, first-generation Myvi and Viva previously. Besides Singapore, Perodua also exports to Brunei, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, the Seychelles, Fiji and Indonesia.
Comments
Premium Perodua Aruz Jeep Crossover, only SGD 92k for Singaporean
Its cheaper than Toyota Sienta SGD 108k.
Perodua Aruz MY rm68k je, rugi besor kalo xbeli.
RM286,461. Seriously? can get 3 unit in boleh land
Because include COE. Without COE.. u use red plate number.. weekend only. COE is never cheap.
I see more Proton Exora in sinkie then p2 cars..
For the basic spec Perodua Aruz and the price plus coe wow
A Rush rebadge for the price of a Harrier plus spare change? LOL!
Low taxes , High prices of freedom, the truly Asian way
Crazy Rich Asians indeed.
Can P2 CEO tell us the truth how many cars they sold in SG for the past 5 years? Setting up an overseas branch there for a handful of customers is plain waste of money.
They made lots of money in the past 5 years. Can you say the same about Proton?
So its ok to waste money if one made lots of money?
Talk about good business strategy….
Never mentioned how many booking aldy make ?
The cost of owning a car in Singapore outweighs the car’s actual ‘value’ by miles. so if one would to buy a car it’s just natural to chose something more ‘valueable’. then back to P2, how many cars are you gonna sell there? and why bother…
Singapore mandates euro 6. Perodua is able to meet this. Proton, I’m not so sure. I last read that their Campro only Euro 4.