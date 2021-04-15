In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 April 2021 10:09 am / 0 comments

The Perodua Ativa is certainly one of the most talked about cars of 2021, and since its launch in March this year, the compact SUV has been delivered to over 4,345 customers. Joining the many Malaysians that have welcomed an Ativa is none other than Tun Dr Mahathir, who recently posted a video of him taking delivery of Perodua’s latest model.

On hand to pass the former prime minister the keys to “VBX 2020” (quite a special number plate, no?) were Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad and Perodua chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, who also walked Mahathir through the many features of the Ativa, of which there are plenty as this is the range-topping AV variant. Aside from a distinctive black roof, the AV also boasts a suite of active safety systems like adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

So, what does Mahathir think of the new Ativa? “I am glad that Perodua is now producing cars using Malaysian engineers more and more, both in the production of the car as well as the engine. This is progress. Now Malaysians are involved in the design and engineering of the car,” said Mahathir.

Zainal Abidin previously said that over 50 Perodua staff are currently living and working at Daihatsu in Japan, and they’re in the design and engineering divisions. So, even through the Ativa shares its DNGA platform with the Daihatsu Rocky, Perodua has had a hand in the development of this shared model.

“The car that they have produced is of very good quality and the price is quite good, quite low. I think it will find a ready market in Malaysia. That is what we are aiming for. Of course, eventually we would like to see a totally Malaysian car that is produced by Perodua. They are making progress. I am glad to see. But of course, much more needs to be done so that the car becomes totally Malaysian,” added Mahathir.