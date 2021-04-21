In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 21 April 2021 10:13 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced that it will unveil the Concept EQT on May 10, which previews a new model that will be positioned beneath the larger EQV and occupy the small-van segment. While it may be called a concept, the automaker says what will be shown will be near-production-ready and offers a clear glimpse of the all-electric version of the forthcoming T-Class.

If you’ve never heard of the T-Class before, that’s because it is a new vehicle range that the company says is aimed at families and leisure active private customers. Previously announced last July, the small van will be launched from the first half of 2022.

Essentially, the T-Class will be the passenger-focused alternative to the Citan, similar to what the V-Class is to the Vito. What’s a Citan? In its current form, the Citan is the company’s commercial-oriented small van that has been on sale since 2012 and is based on second-generation Renault Kangoo.

The company has already confirmed back in August 2019 that an all-new Citan is on the way and will be based on the latest, third-generation Kangoo. The T-Class will therefore replace the Citan Traveliner or Citan Tourer – both repurposed to become people movers – as the passenger-focused small van.

So, what’s the EQT all about then? Well, it will be the all-electric variant of the T-Class like what the EQV is to the V-Class. The concept being teased here gets the same EQ cues seen on the Vision EQS, including small Mercedes-Benz logos on the grille that is flanked by slim headlamps.

The shadowy image also shows a rather curvy front-end, which is in line with the company’s “Sensual Purity” design philosophy, although the rest of the bodywork should be mostly blocky to allow for as much interior space as possible.

We’ll only know more about the Concept EQT when it makes its debut in just under three weeks, and the company has even roped in legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to show off some of the features available. Customers who find the EQV (and V-Class for that matter) to be a little to unwieldy and pricey will welcome something smaller and potentially more affordable.