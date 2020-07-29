In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 29 July 2020 11:51 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has teased a new addition to its passenger vehicle range, the T-Class. This is to be offered as a small van for private owners, one that will be a size down from the V-Class and which will be suitable for families as well as ‘active leisure enthusiasts’, says the automaker.

Currently, the Citan is the German manufacturer’s entry in the small van segment, though this has been aimed at commercial users, whereas the upcoming T-Class will be for private owners, albeit also with transport sharing services in mind. Access to the passenger compartment will be via a pair of sliding doors in order to provide easy access to the interior.

The T-Class will feature both conventional petrol and diesel powertrains as well as a fully electric drivetrain, and like the forthcoming Citan, the T-Class will be a joint effort with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The outgoing Citan was based upon the Renault Kangoo. That said, the German automaker is keen to assert that the T-Class “will be discernible at first glance as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family.”

This should mean it will feature the brand’s characteristics in terms of design, value, safety and connectivity, which can be taken to mean that this will feature higher-quality materials, though being aimed at ‘an attractive price-value ratio’ also means keeping an eye on affordability.

In terms of equipment, the ‘connectivity’ part should comprise the German automaker’s latest in infotainment, possibly an adaptation of the MBUX system for the small van duo. The Mercedes-Benz T-Class will be available from the first half of 2022, says the manufacturer. The current Citan is produced at a commercial vehicle factory in France, and though unconfirmed, this arrangement appears set to continue for the next Citan and T-Class when the duo enters production, according to Autocar.