13 November 2020

Renault has unveiled the all-new Kangoo and Express range of vans, both available in two versions – the Kangoo and Kangoo Van, along with the Express and Express Van, each representing the passenger and light commercial vehicle versions of the Kangoo and Express, respectively. These succeed the long-running second-generation Kangoo facelift which made its debut in 2013.

The Kangoo passenger variant and Kangoo Van commercial variant will be manufactured in Renault’s factory in Maubeuge, France, while the Express and Express Van passenger and commercial variants will be made in Tangiers, Morocco. The Kangoo Van is aimed at fleet operators as well as tradespersons who are looking for a vehicle tailored to professional, said Renault.

This commercial application variant will be offered in two lengths, and will come in petrol, diesel and fully electric powertrains, paired with either manual or automatic transmissions, says Renault without specific powertrain details mentioned. Usable cargo volume is between 3.2 and 3.9 cubic metres in the standard version, rising to between 4.2 and 4.9 cubic metres inthe long version.

2021 Renault Kangoo Van and Kangoo (right). Click to enlarge

The Easy Side Access sliding door design is meant to be especially convenient to use in city centres where room to manoeuvre is typically at a premium, and by deleting the central pillar, this offers a 1,416 mm-wide aperture – the widest side access opening in the segment, says Renault. Inside, the Easy Inside Rack is a retractable interior gallery that enables the stowage of long objects high in the cabin, freeing up floor space.

Infotainment in the Kangoo Van comes courtesy of Renault’s Easy Link system, while the Permanent Rear View digital rear view mirror aids rearward visibility; a welcome addition to panel vehicles. New features on the Kangoo Van include Trailer Swing Assist, brake stability control and autonomous emergency braking.

The Kangoo passenger variant offers seating for five, along with improved comfort and equipment as well as new driving aids, while retaining its modular features that have made it popular among professional and personal users alike.

Renault Express and Express Van (right) passenger and commercial variants. Click to enlarge

Joining the Kangoo and Kangoo Van duo is the Express and Express Van pairing, aimed at “young entrepreneurs and small fleets looking for the best price/benefit ratio.” The Express passenger variant will be sold in markets outside Europe, while the Express Van will be sold in Europe as well as in international markets, says Renault.

The Express Van has been outfitted with reinforced seats, with particular attention paid to storage spaces and ergonomics, says Renault. It offers the best level of storage compartment space at 48 litres, while the load space volume ranges from 3.3 to 3.7 cubic metres.

Inside, infotainment for the Express Van comes courtesy of the Renault Easy Link multimedia system, while convenience features include rear view assist, blind spot warning, front and rear park assist and a wide view mirror. The Express Van is joined by the Express five-seater passenger equivalent, offering a ‘large load volume’, also without exact figures specified.

Like the passenger version of the Kangoo, the five seater Express is aimed and a mix of vocational and personal usage, and given its smaller load space dimensions and cost-conscious customer targeting, the Express will likely be the more modestly priced of the two. The passenger and commercial variants of the Kangoo and Express will go on sale in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2021, according to Renault.