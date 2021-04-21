In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 April 2021 5:42 pm / 0 comments

Penang Bridge users, take note. Plus has announced that Lane 25 at the bridge’s Plaza Tol B is now a merged Smart Tag and RFID lane. Previously an exclusive Smart Tag lane, the lane now accepts both Smart Tag and RFID users. The rightmost Lane 26 is still an RFID exclusive lane.

The concessionaire says that the public pilot project started yesterday night and the objective is to test the effectiveness of such a set up. The signage has changed as a result, with the Smart Tag yellow sign now half its size, as illustrated above. Smart Tag users, don’t be alarmed because your tags are still valid for payment.

Drive safe and follow traffic signs and personnel at the area.