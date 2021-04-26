In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 April 2021 4:10 pm / 0 comments

MMC Gamuda KVMRT, the project delivery partner for the MRT Putrajaya Line, has announced the continuation of road closures and contra flow activation in the Sungai Besi and Seri Kembangan areas. All of the diversions will be for five months, from April 28 until September 27.

First up, there will be a full lane closure and contra flow activation by stages along Jalan Utama (Seri Kembangan-bound and Sungai Besi-bound) and along Jalan Besar (The Mines-bound). System track and related works will be carried out from 11pm till 5am, and the traffic management plans are as below.

In Stage 1 (see Map 1A), for a stretch of 200m along Jalan Utama (Seri Kembangan-bound) near Petron station, motorists heading to Mines will be diverted to the contra flow lane at Jalan Utama (Sg Besi-bound).

Click to enlarge

In Stage 2 (see Map 1B), for a stretch of 80m along Jalan Besar (Mines-bound) next to Petron Seri Kembangan 3, motorists heading to Mines will be diverted to the contra flow lane at Jalan Besar (SK-bound) while motorists heading to Sg Besi will be diverted to the inner road of Petron.

In Stage 3 (see Map 1C), for a stretch of 80m along Jalan Besar (SK-bound), motorists heading to SK will be diverted to the contra flow lane at Jalan Besar (Mines-bound). All closures will be conducted by stages and there will be only one closure activated at a time.

Meanwhile, over at Jalan Raya Tiga (SK-bound), a 500m stretch will be closed starting from the TT Holdings junction until the Sri Serdang roundabout. Motorists from Sri Serdang heading towards SK will have to turn left at the T-junction facing TT Holdings and turn right onto Jalan Raya Lima, then turn right towards Jalan Raya Empat. This closure is to facilitate drainage and other related works. See Map 2 for this.

Click to enlarge

Separately, intermittent full lane closure and activation of night time contra flow at Jalan Raya Satu will continue (see Map 3). During this closure, for a stretch of 500m along Jalan Raya Satu opposite SK police station, motorists from South City heading to the Seri Serdang roundabout have to make a U-turn in front of Look Brothers car workshop. A contra flow lane will be provided at Jalan Besar to Seri Serdang roundabout through Jalan Raya Lima.

Motorists from SK police station heading to the Seri Serdang roundabout have to turn right and use the provided contra lane at Jalan Besar towards the roundabout through Jalan Raya Lima.

Lastly, the night intermittent full lane closure (both directions) at Jalan Raya Satu (in front of Dataran Mutiara and the fire station). For this 100m stretch opposite Dataran Mutiara, motorists from the Sri Serdang roundabout heading towards Serdang Raya will have to exit the roundabout and turn into Jalan Raya Empat, turn right to Jalan Raya Lima, and turn right into Jalan Besar.

Click to enlarge

For the 150m closure along Jalan Raya Satu opposite the fire station, motorists from Serdang Raya heading towards Sri Serdang will have to turn right into Jalan SK 12/1, turn left to Jalan Besar, and then turn left into Jalan Raya Lima. See Map 4 for this.

By the way, if you’re wondering about the progress of the MRT Putrajaya Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya SSP Line), it’s almost ready to roll. MRT Corp said earlier this month that Phase One of the RM30.53 billion project – from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu – is 97% complete, and is on track to start operations in August. The company said that the remaining work involves testing and commissioning of mechanical and electrical systems as well as trial operations.

Phase Two, which is from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya Sentral, is scheduled to start operations in January 2023, completing the 57.7 km line. That’s the portion being worked on in Seri Kembangan right now. The third and final MRT line for the Klang Valley – the MRT3 Circle Line – has been revived.