In Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2021 1:21 pm / 1 comment

Caltex has joined the ranks of fuel retailers in Malaysia that offer a mobile-phone based method of paying for fuel through a mobile app, which is available for Android- and Apple iOS-based mobile phones through Google Play and the Apple App Store respectively.

Once arrived at the Caltex station of one’s choice, the user will need to select and confirm the pump number at the station along with the preferred payment method. Payment is through credit card, which the app’s users will need to link to the CaltexGO app to enable direct payment when purchasing fuel. After refuelling, a detailed receipt of the transaction will appear on the app once payment is confirmed.

The Caltex Journey loyalty points card can also be linked to the app in order for users to earn points with every fuel purchase (points will be processed within 48 hours of the transaction), and e-receipts can be viewed on the app to show the user their transaction history at any time.

Users can also view ongoing special promotions through the CaltexGO app. According to the Locate a Station tab on the app, there are currently 456 Caltex stations in Peninsular Malaysia where CaltexGO can be used.