24 May 2022

Chevron Malaysia Limited (Chevron), the operator of retail brand Caltex, has announced that its CaltexGO app can now be used at participating Caltex stations nationwide. The app was first announced last April and was launched later in September, although it could only be used at stations located in the Klang Valley as part of a trial phase.

Available for both Android and iOS devices, CaltexGO allows users to pay for fuel at Caltex stations through the app without having to physical visit the counter. Payment is done via credit or debit card and the app also provides e-receipts so users can access their transaction history.

Additionally, users are able link their Journey loyalty card to earn BPoints with every fuel purchase, which can then be redeemed for future purchases. The app also notifies users of ongoing promotions from Caltex and their partners.

“We have been keeping busy by developing and launching new products and promotions in an effort to innovate for the future, providing additional connectivity and mobility options for our customers. In September 2021, we piloted CaltexGO in Klang Valley, and we are now ready to roll out the app nationwide. With CaltexGO, motorists in Malaysia will enjoy additional benefits to refuel with speed and convenience,” said Jay Gomez, country chairman of Chevron.

“Digitalisation is at the forefront of our approach to find new and inventive ways to reach out customers with the ever-changing customer connection trends. CaltexGO is a tool for us to do just that, and its nationwide accessibility will now make it more convenient for more consumers to use,” added Toh Yu Lee, vice president of Asia Pacific sales for Chevron International Fuels & Lubricants.

To celebrate the nationwide launch of CaltexGO, customers can enjoy a RM5 cashback when fuelling a minimum of RM30 with the app, which can be done twice for a maximum cashback of RM10 – this promotion ends on June 30, 2022, with the last day to redeem the cashback being July 31, 2022.

