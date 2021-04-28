In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 April 2021 12:14 pm / 13 comments

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced a product recall involving 77,708 units of Honda vehicles of various models. The recall is for the replacement of the fuel pump in these vehicles as a precautionary measure, and is an expansion of the fuel pump recall made in June last year.

The affected Honda models involved in the latest exercise were manufactured between 2018 and 2020, and are listed in the chart below. According to HMSB, all current selling models are not affected by this recall.

According to the company, this preventive measure is to address the possibility of difficulty in starting the engine, a loss of engine power or the vehicle stalling due to a faulty fuel pump. As of today, the company reports that there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue in Malaysia.

Click to enlarge

All affected Honda customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Customers can also check if their vehicle is affected in the fuel pump recall via the HondaTouch application.

The company urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of the notification to replace the fuel pump, subject to parts availability. The replacement of the affected fuel pump is free of charge and all cost related to the replacement activity will be borne by HMSB.