Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced a product recall involving 77,708 units of Honda vehicles of various models. The recall is for the replacement of the fuel pump in these vehicles as a precautionary measure, and is an expansion of the fuel pump recall made in June last year.
The affected Honda models involved in the latest exercise were manufactured between 2018 and 2020, and are listed in the chart below. According to HMSB, all current selling models are not affected by this recall.
According to the company, this preventive measure is to address the possibility of difficulty in starting the engine, a loss of engine power or the vehicle stalling due to a faulty fuel pump. As of today, the company reports that there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue in Malaysia.
All affected Honda customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Customers can also check if their vehicle is affected in the fuel pump recall via the HondaTouch application.
The company urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of the notification to replace the fuel pump, subject to parts availability. The replacement of the affected fuel pump is free of charge and all cost related to the replacement activity will be borne by HMSB.
Comments
why this problem still going to H? where is your QC? very bad to customer to face it again and again… Honda Malaysia are you sleeping??
that faulty DENSO fuel pump manufactured @ Denso Bandar Baru Bangi?
This is the famed Jepunis quality
Consider quite newly built year and now, recall.
My bad.. Never considering H in near future.
Lack of demonstration in improving QUALITY.
May compromise SAFETY as well.
All the best, Honda automotive users.
QC is a myth.Profits come first for many big car companies.
DRB..the culprit partner..quietly snoring,just like Protong,where X70 buyers have no spare bumpers after accidents.
So the recall affects 2020 built models till which mth? In the last recall, when u guys published the news, it was reported models 2020 at that time not affected. Now it’s a continuation it seems. So meaning Honda Malaysia continues to use the same problematic supply even the last recall happened isn’t it?
While one must commend Honda for the recall, the fact is something is wrong that this is a recurring problem. You are not Proton la. Come on!
Myvi?
Meanwhile Perodua will call you to come replace IF you ever suffered a failure while driving.
The Power of Recall
QC is a myth.Profits come first for many big car companies.
DRB..the culprit partner..quietly snoring,just like Protong,where X70 buyers have no spare bumpers after accidents.
It happened to my CivicFC 2019, loss of power, luckily just before I drove to the main road.
After replacing the fuel pump, the service advisor told us better not to pump fuel from Shell, as it will prone to damage the fuel pump again. Have no idea why is it so.
Where are the Honda fanboys whacking Volkswagen all over the Internet??? Hiding. What a bs that VW is unreliable and problematic while Japanese cars especially Honda are flawless. Note problems can happen to any car whether German or Japanese. Depends on our luck on getting the good car and good service center. But, overall Honda reliability is very very disappointing. Worse than VW. Why does Honda keep using the same defective supplier for fuel pump??? Next year and following years will have the same recall exercise. Never ending.