28 April 2021

Electric powered vehicles are coming, and Swedish motorcycle maker Husqvarna is accepting that change with the showing of the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept electric motorcycle. Based on the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen naked sports motorcycles (priced from RM24,800 in Malaysia), the E-Pilen is an indication of Husqvarna’s move in the future of electric mobility.

Designed for use primarily as an urban commuter and leisure riding, the E-Pilen has an power output of 8kW, which Husqvarna says will give 100 km of range. As the E-Pilen is still a concept, no information on range or charging times was provided but typically for electric motorcycles in this class, about 100 to 120 km is typical.

The E-Pilen is engineered from the outset to use a swappable battery system. This can be surmised with parent company KTM being a signatory to the Swappable Batteries Consortium, which also counts Honda, Yamaha and Piaggio as founding members.

Husqvarna says the E-Pilen Concept is at an advanced stage of development and its press release mentions a “range”, rather than a single electric motorcycle. This could indicate the possibility of a bigger street motorcycle, the size of the 701, or perhaps a series of electric off-road bikes, the manufacture of which Husqvarna is famed.



