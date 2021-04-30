In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 April 2021 10:12 am / 0 comments

Ford Australia has announced that it will be launching the Ranger Raptor X and FX4 models in July, after teasing the pair on its Twitter account. The Ranger Raptor X will be getting a slight price hike of AUD$1,700 (RM5.4k), which is reportedly the fourth hike in the three years since it was launched.

The Ranger Raptor X is set to get new “Over The Top” stripes, Asphalt Black matte alloy wheels, black sports bar, red front tow hooks, black Ford logo on the tailgate, matte finish on the grille and other exterior trimmings, as well as red stitching on the steering wheel (replaces the original blue stitching) and black accents on the dash and doors.

The FX4, on the other hand, is set to return to the market, positioned right in the middle between the XLT and FX4 Max variants. Customers can choose between two powertrain offerings, the first being a 3.2 litre five-cylinder turbodiesel that’s paired with a six-speed manual. There is also a 2.0 litre biturbo variant making 213 PS and 500 Nm, and this gets mated with a 10-speed automatic.

New features include darkened bi-LED headlights, FX4 black mesh grille, unique 18-inch FX4 alloys, black extended sports bar, and special decals with 3D effect. Inside, the instrument panel gets a soft-touch finish with red stitching, and the seats also get contrast red stitching with FX4 embossment. The variant also features dedicated FX4 floor mats, plus graphite accents on instrument panel and door trims.

Prices start from AUD$59,990 (RM191k) for the base variant, and goes up to AUD$63,690 (RM203k) for the variant with the 2.0L biturbo engine. That’s about AUD$1,000 (RM3,191) more compared to the previous Ford Ranger FX4 introduced in August 2019.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford Ranger FX4 in Malaysia