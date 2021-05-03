In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 May 2021 12:25 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted G01 BMW X3 that is set to be unveiled sometime this year has leaked ahead of schedule. The photo above is currently featured on BMW Spain’s website, and it reveals some expected design changes, as well as a completely new set of wheels and paint colour.

While we don’t explicitly get to see the revised fascia, expect the LED headlights, along with the tail lights to feature new graphics. Based on existing set of spy photos, the kidney grille (regular-sized ones with vertical slats) is expected to be connected, though we can’t say for sure from the image above.

For the cabin, reports say the infotainment display will be made larger, and potentially equipped with the new iDrive with BMW Operating System 8. This may be unlikely – BMW said the iDrive 8 will debut in the iX and i4 later in the year, so the X3 LCI will most likely get the already impressive iDrive 7.

Just to quickly recap, the latest iDrive system offers a much improved level of visual appearance and graphics, as well as “modern colours and futuristic textures.” There are three layouts to choose from (Drive, Focus and Gallery), each accompanied by customisable widgets that provide live info readouts.

GALLERY: 2021 BMW X3 M40i LCI spyshots